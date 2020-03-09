Game Preview: Pacers vs Celtics

Matchup

After a 4-1 road trip, the Pacers return to the friendly confines of Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Tuesday night to host the Boston Celtics.

Victor Oladipo's go-ahead jumper with 38.3 seconds remaining lifted Indiana (39-25) to a 112-109 win in Dallas on Sunday night. The Blue & Gold have now won six of their last seven games, with their only loss in that stretch coming on the road to the Bucks, who own the NBA's best record.

The Pacers' strong play has moved them into fifth place in the Eastern Conference, two games back of Miami for fourth and 3.5 games behind third-place Boston (42-21). Indiana still has work to do over its final 18 games if it wants to secure a top-four seed and homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs, but its strong play recently has kept that possibility in play.

The Celtics can clinch a playoff spot on Tuesday night with either a win or a Wizards loss. Boston has dropped four of its last five entering Tuesday, with all of those losses coming at home, albeit to four current playoff teams (Houston, Brooklyn, Utah, and Oklahoma City).

While point guard Kemba Walker is a four-time All-Star, third-year wing Jayson Tatum may have surpassed Walker as the Celtics' go-to player. Tatum, who turned 22 on March 3, is coming off a brilliant February when he was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month — the first player all season to beat out Giannis Antetokounmpo for the honor.

Tatum averaged 30.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in 12 games in February while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 48.1 percent from 3-point range. T.J. Warren will have the unenviable task of guarding Tatum at the start of Tuesday's contest, but expect Indiana to throw a variety of defenders and looks at the Celtics' emerging star.

Pacers: PG - Aaron Holiday, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - T.J. Warren, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Celtics: PG - Kemba Walker, SG - Marcus Smart, SF - Jayson Tatum, PF - Maxi Kleber, C - Daniel Theis

Injury Report

Pacers: Doug McDermott - questionable (sore right big toe), Malcolm Brogdon - out (torn left rectus femoris), Jeremy Lamb - out (torn left ACL)

Mavericks: Jaylen Brown - questionable (right hamstring strain)

Last Meeting

December 11, 2019: The Pacers withstood 44 points from Kemba Walker, holding off the Celtics down the stretch at Bankers Life Fieldhouse for a 122-117 win.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 12 points and went 10-for-10 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and finished the night with a team-high 29 points and eight assists, going 6-for-10 from the field and 15-for-15 from the charity stripe.

Brothers Aaron and Justin Holiday tallied 18 and 17 points off the bench, respectively. Domantas Sabonis added 15 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists.

Walker scored 44 for Boston on 16-of-28 shooting, going 7-for-15 from 3-point range. Jaylen Brown added 18 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists in the loss.

Noteworthy

Tuesday's game is just the second meeting this season between the Pacers and the Celtics. The two teams will play once more in Boston on April 8.

Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis set a new NBA franchise record for double-doubles in a single season on Sunday, when he registered his 50th double-double of the season. He broke the record set by Troy Murphy in 2008-09.

Pacers coach Nate McMillan collected his 655th career win on Sunday, moving past the late Flip Saunders into 22nd place on the NBA's all-time wins list.

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 FM/1070 AM The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Slick Leonard (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

