Game Preview: Pacers at Celtics

Matchup

The biggest game of the Pacers' season will take place in Boston on Friday night.

After falling to the Thunder on Wednesday, the Pacers (45-30) are clinging to a one-game lead over the Celtics (44-31), with the four-game season series currently split 1-1.

Even with the defeat, Indiana held onto its spot in the fourth seed, but a loss to the Celtics would shakeup the equation, tilting the odds of getting homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs in Boston's favor.

For a Pacers team aiming to escape the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2014, Friday's game could have major implications.

Although both teams are in a fight for the better seed, they've each had their own stretch of struggles in recent weeks.

The Celtics, dealing with a number of nagging injuries, recently dropped four straight games, snapping their losing streak against the moribund Cavaliers on Tuesday.

Following their defeat to the Thunder, the Pacers have now lost five of their last six, as well as nine straight losses on the road.

Since the All-Star break, Indiana's struggles on the road have grown more pronounced. The Pacers are just 1-9 away from Bankers Life Fieldhouse since the hiatus and are scoring just 103.1 points per 100 possessions, the second-lowest road offensive rating in the NBA during that span.

But Friday presents an opportunity for the Pacers to begin their final stretch of seven games — four of which are at home — on the right note as they get a preview of a Celtics team that's an overwhelming favorite to be Indiana's first-round matchup.

Projected Starters



Cory Joseph

Wesley Matthews

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Myles Turner



Kyrie Irving

Marcus Smart

Gordon Hayward

Marcus Morris

Al Horford

Pacers: PG - Cory Joseph, SG - Wesley Matthews, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Boston: PG - Kyrie Irving, SG - Marcus Smart, SF - Gordon Hayward, PF - Marcus Smart, C - Al Horford

Injury Report

Pacers: Victor Oladipo - out (right knee surgery)

Celtics: Robert Williams - doubtful (low back contusion)

Last Meeting

January 9, 2019: On the second night of a back-to-back in Boston, the Pacers were left behind in the second quarter by the Celtics and were unable to battle back, falling 135-108.

The Celtics were led by Marcus Morris and Jaylen Brown, who each notched 22 points as Boston carried a 25-point lead into the fourth quarter en route to the win.

"It just looked like we were gassed tonight," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan explained. "We didn't win a quarter. We knew they would come out fast, and they did. Came out very aggressive, attacking us. We weren't able to establish anything defensively against this group."

The Pacers were led in scoring by Domantas Sabonis, who posted a team-best 20 points to go along with seven rebounds and five assists.

Noteworthy

The Celtics lead the all-time series 96-79. Since the 2011-12 season, the Pacers are 15-16 against Boston.

Cory Joseph and Celtics forward Aron Baynes were teammates on the NBA Champion 2013-14 San Antonio Spurs.

The Celtics and Pacers will finish out their season series on April 5 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

