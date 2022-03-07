Game Preview: Pacers vs Cavaliers

Matchup

After spending all of last week on the road, the Pacers (22-44) are back at home on Tuesday to host the Cleveland Cavaliers (37-27). It will be the fourth and final meeting for the two Central Division rivals. The Cavs won each of the first three matchups.

Indiana returns to Gainbridge Fieldhouse after going 1-3 over a four-game road trip. After gutting out an overtime victory in Orlando on Wednesday, the Blue & Gold dropped close contests in Detroit on Friday and Washington on Sunday.

The Pacers had plenty of offensive firepower in their loss to the Wizards. Malcolm Brogdon scored 27 points, Goga Bitadze added a career-high 20, and Buddy Hield (19 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists) and Tyrese Haliburton (15 points, seven rebounds, 11 assists) both flirted with triple-doubles.

But the Pacers couldn't slow down Washington defensively, surrendering 133 points on the night, including 76 in the second half. The Wizards shot 52.3 percent from the field and 17-for-42 (40.5 percent from 3-point range).

The Cavaliers have been near the top of the Eastern Conference standings most of the season, but have slipped to sixth after dropping six of their past eight games. Cleveland also suffered a significant setback in Sunday's win over Toronto, as All-Star center Jarrett Allen (16.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game) fractured a finger and will now be out indefinitely.

The Cavs will hope they can hold down the fort in Allen's absence and have him back in time for the playoffs. Expect fellow All-Star Darius Garland (20.6 points and 8.1 assists) to continue to carry a heavy load, while rookie big man Evan Mobley (14.6 points and 8.2 rebounds) and veteran Kevin Love (14 points and 7.2 rebounds) shoulder increased responsibilities in the frontcourt.

Malcolm Brogdon

Tyrese Haliburton

Buddy Hield

Oshae Brissett

Isaiah Jackson



Darius Garland

Isaac Okoro

Lauri Markkanen

Evan Mobley

Kevin Love

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Tyrese Haliburton, SF - Buddy Hield, PF - Oshae Brissett, C - Isaiah Jackson

Cavaliers: PG - Darius Garland, SG - Isaac Okoro, SF - Lauri Markkanen, PF - Evan Mobley, C - Kevin Love

Injury Report

Pacers: Chris Duarte - questionable (sore left big toe), Lance Stephenson - questionable (sprained left ankle), T.J. McConnell - out (right wrist ligament surgery), Ricky Rubio - out (torn left ACL), Myles Turner - out (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

Cavaliers: Caris LeVert - questionable (sprained right foot), Rajon Rondo - questionable (sprained right great toe), Jarrett Allen - out (fractured finger), Collin Sexton - out (left knee meniscal tear), Dylan Windler - out (G League assignment)

Last Meeting

Feb. 11, 2022: Caris LeVert scored eight points during a 13-1 Cleveland run late in the fourth quarter as the Cavaliers overcame a 21-point first-half deficit to beat the Pacers, 120-113.

In his first game with the Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton scored a team-high 23 points, going 9-for-15 from the field and 4-for-6 from 3-point range, while also tallying three rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Seven-year veteran Buddy Hield also had a terrific all-around debut, finishing with 16 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists.

"This team is fun to play with," Hield said after the game. "Guys that can play a lot of possessions and guys that can shoot the ball, spread the court. We've just got to play together and learn guys' (tendencies) better."

Indiana went a blistering 10-for-12 from long range in the opening frame. Haliburton scored 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting, Hield added six points and five assists, and the Pacers led 47-28 after one.

"The energy was crazy," Haliburton said. "I think we were just feeding off the crowd and getting out and running. I think that's one thing that I bring, I'm going to force guys to get out and run and get shots up in a hurry...We were having a lot of fun."

But the Cavs came roaring back behind LeVert and ultimately came away with the win. LeVert had 22 points for Cleveland on 10-of-19 shooting, while Jarrett Allen added 22 points and 14 rebounds.

Noteworthy

The Pacers need a win on Tuesday to avoid being swept by the Cavs for the first time since the 2007-08 season.

Pacers rookie guard Chris Duarte has missed the past three games due to injury.

Cavaliers guard Dylan Windler is a graduate of Perry Meridian High School in Indianapolis.

