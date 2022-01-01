Game Preview: Pacers at Cavaliers

Matchup

After a heartbreaking, last-second shot derailed the Pacers from getting one final win in 2021, the Pacers hope the new year brings good fortunes. The Blue & Gold (14-22) take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-16) on Sunday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Although the squads battled during the preseason, Cleveland is one of seven teams on the remaining regular-season schedule that the Pacers have not yet faced this season.

Cleveland has been one of the surprise NBA teams over the first portion of the season. The Pacers' division rivals are fifth in the Eastern Conference. Their position at the table is thanks to a streak of 10 wins out of 12 contests from Nov. 27 to Dec. 18. However, the Cavs have hit a bump in the road recently. The group has lost three straight and four of their last five games. To add, after losing dynamic guard Collin Sexton for the season due to a torn meniscus in mid-November, the Cavs recently received news that they will be without veteran Ricky Rubio as well. The 10-year veteran was diagnosed with a torn ACL. Rubio (13.1 points, 6.6 assists per game) has provided constant double-figure scoring and elite passing skills for much of his career.

With Darius Garland sidelined due to health and safety protocols, the players Pacers' defense will need to guard tightly are Jarrett Allen (16.9 points, 10.7 rebounds per game), rookie Evan Mobley (14.4 points, 8.1 rebounds), and veteran Kevin Love (14.4 points, 7.5 rebounds). Love dropped a game-high 35 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists off the bench in the Cavs' loss to the Atlanta Hawks Friday night.

Meanwhile, through 36 games, the Pacers sit eight games below .500. Yet their record does not reflect how competitive they have been. Indiana has played in 12 games decided by five points or fewer. However, they have won just two of those contests. The squad appears to be just a few plays away from being one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference this year. Luckily, they have 46 games left on their schedule, giving them plenty of time to flip the script and make a revitalizing push for the playoffs.

As the NBA's health and safety protocols run their course through the Pacers' rotation, Caris LeVert has been a constant bright spot for the squad as of late. Taking over the primary guard duties in the absence of Malcolm Brogdon, the Michigan product has averaged 26.3 points over his last four starts. He has tallied 27 points in three straight performances and has caused opponents fits with his stop-and-go abilities and pinpoint passes. Domantas Sabonis has added incredible support, tallying double-doubles in three consecutive games.

Pacers: PG - Caris LeVert, SG - Duane Washington Jr., SF - Justin Holiday, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Cavaliers: PG - Kevin Pangos, SG - Isaac Okoro, SF - Lauri Markkanen, PF - Evan Mobley, C - Jarrett Allen

Injury Report

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon - out (health and safety protocols), Chris Duarte - out (health and safety protocols), Isaiah Jackson - out (health and safety protocols), Jeremy Lamb - out (health and safety protocols), Kelan Martin - out (health and safety protocols), T.J. McConnell - out (sore right wrist), T.J. Warren – out (left foot stress fracture)

Cavaliers: Darius Garland - out (health and safety protocols), Cedi Osman - out (health and safety protocols), Ricky Rubio - out (left knee ACL tear), Collin Sexton - out (left knee meniscal tear)

Last Meeting

May 10, 2021: After a tight battle produced a 91-91 game midway through the fourth quarter, the Pacers reeled off a 9-1 run to pull away and capture a 111-102 victory as time expired at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The win pushed them into ninth place in the Eastern Conference Standings, giving them an edge to make the first-ever Play-In Tournament.

In all six Pacers finished in double figures, with Kelan Martin earning top honors for Indiana. The Butler star finished with 25 points — including 12 in the fourth quarter. The tally is a career-high that still stands today. Domantas Sabonis recorded a monstrous 21-point, 20-rebound double-double, falling one assist shy of a triple-double. Caris LeVert also added a double-double, finishing with 20 points and 10 assists.

Trailing 74-68 late in the third, Martin led an 11-3 charge with two triples that helped Indiana secure a 79-77 lead entering the fourth quarter. When the final frame began, Martin continued his dominance. The forward scored seven more over the initial 4:13 of the frame to earn a 91-86 lead. However, five straight by Isaac Okoro knotted the score at 91 apiece.

Yet Indiana remained tenacious. Martin's triple at the 4:10 mark capped the run that sealed the deal. The defense then held Cleveland to just three points over the next 2:41. Martin and the Blue & Gold then closed the game at the free-throw line.

Noteworthy

Indiana has won five straight games against the Cavs, including three on the road.

The Pacers are an even 25-25 in regular-season road contests against the Cavaliers.

Pacers assistant coach Jenny Boucek played for the Cleveland Rockers — a former WNBA team — during the 1997 season.

