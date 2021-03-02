Pacers Staying Together Despite Losing Streak
Game Preview: Pacers at Cavaliers
Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Matchup
The Pacers (15-18) will attempt to halt their four-game losing skid when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (14-21) Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Indiana has won the last three straight regular season games against Cleveland, and nine of the last 12.
Despite their record, the Cavaliers have been playing great basketball as of late. The hosts will be riding a four-game winning streak, including an impressive 112-109 overtime victory against the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 27. In a 101-90 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday, Collin Sexton notched a game-high 39 points on 12-of-20 shooting. The dynamic guard from the University of Alabama is averaging 23.8 points and 4.3 assists this season and has tallied at least 22 points in nine straight games.
Additionally, Indiana will have to contain the offensive talents of Jarrett Allen (13.4 points, 9.9 rebounds per game). Cleveland acquired Allen and Taurean Prince from the Brooklyn Nets as part of the blockbuster trade that sent James Harden to Brooklyn, Victor Oladipo to Houston, and Caris LeVert to Indiana. The former Texas center appears to have found his role with the Cavs and will enter the contest on an eight-game streak of recording a double-double.
Luckily, the Pacers should be getting back the scoring ability of Jeremy Lamb. Lamb — averaging a career-best 47.9 percent from 3-point range this season &mdassh; sat out Monday night's contest against the Sixers with a sore left knee. However, coach Nate Bjorkgren stated he believes Lamb will play Wednesday night. The veteran guard has recorded double figures in 13 of his 19 appearances this season and can provide the Blue & Gold another boost off the bench.
Projected Starters
Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Justin Holiday, SF - Doug McDermott, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner
Cavaliers: PG - Darius Garland, SG - Collin Sexton, SF - Isaac Okoro, PF - Dean Wade, C - Jarrett Allen
Injury Report
Pacers: Jeremy Lamb - questionable (sore left knee), Doug McDermott - questionable (broken tooth), Brian Bowen II - out (G League two-way contract), Jalen Lecque - out (G League assignment), Caris LeVert - out (medical condition), Cassius Stanley - out (G League two-way contract), T.J. Warren - out (left foot stress fracture)
Cavaliers: Matthew Dellavedova - out (concussion), Andre Drummond - out (personal reasons), Kevin Love - out (right calf strain), Larry Nance Jr. - out (left hand fracture), Taurean Prince - out (sore left ankle), Brodric Thomas - out (G League two-way contract)
Last Meeting
Dec. 31, 2020: Six Pacers players — including all five starters — finished in double figures, as Indiana used a big third quarter to capture a 119-99 victory over Cleveland on New Year’s Eve inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
The Blue & Gold held a 57-51 lead at the half behind 10 first-half 3-pointers. After the break, the squad outscored the Cavaliers 31-17 in the third quarter to put the icing on the cake and cruise to the 20-point win. Domantas Sabonis recorded a team-high 25 points and 11 rebounds, while Malcolm Brogdon notched 17, four boards, five assists, and three steals to lead the starters. Doug McDermott nearly tallied a double-double off the bench, scoring 18 and hauling in nine boards in 25:19 of playing time.
Leading 90-68 in the fourth, Indiana experienced a brief scare. After T.J. McConnell notched a layup, Cleveland responded with 10 unanswered points, including threes from Damyean Dotson and Darius Garland, to trim the Pacers' lead to 90-78 with 9:29 remaining. However, Doug McDermott ended the run, hitting a tough running floater with the shot clock dwindling. The bucket appeared to recharge the team, and they finished off the Cavaliers without another hitch.
"I thought it was big," McDermott said of the shot. "I knew the shot clock was winding down there, and everyone was kind of yelling to shoot it — you can hear the whole gym. I didn't feel like I had a clean enough look to pull the three. So, I put it down and just threw it up there and it went in."
Noteworthy
- Indiana holds a 103-94 edge in the series record with Cleveland.
- Cavaliers forward Dylan Windler was born in Indianapolis and attended Perry Meridian High School.
- Myles Turner averaged a double-double over three games against Cleveland last season (10.5 points, 10.5 rebounds). He recorded 14 points and seven boards in the Pacers' first matchup against them this year..
