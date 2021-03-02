Game Preview: Pacers at Cavaliers

Matchup

The Pacers (15-18) will attempt to halt their four-game losing skid when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (14-21) Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Indiana has won the last three straight regular season games against Cleveland, and nine of the last 12.

Despite their record, the Cavaliers have been playing great basketball as of late. The hosts will be riding a four-game winning streak, including an impressive 112-109 overtime victory against the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 27. In a 101-90 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday, Collin Sexton notched a game-high 39 points on 12-of-20 shooting. The dynamic guard from the University of Alabama is averaging 23.8 points and 4.3 assists this season and has tallied at least 22 points in nine straight games.

Additionally, Indiana will have to contain the offensive talents of Jarrett Allen (13.4 points, 9.9 rebounds per game). Cleveland acquired Allen and Taurean Prince from the Brooklyn Nets as part of the blockbuster trade that sent James Harden to Brooklyn, Victor Oladipo to Houston, and Caris LeVert to Indiana. The former Texas center appears to have found his role with the Cavs and will enter the contest on an eight-game streak of recording a double-double.

Luckily, the Pacers should be getting back the scoring ability of Jeremy Lamb. Lamb — averaging a career-best 47.9 percent from 3-point range this season &mdassh; sat out Monday night's contest against the Sixers with a sore left knee. However, coach Nate Bjorkgren stated he believes Lamb will play Wednesday night. The veteran guard has recorded double figures in 13 of his 19 appearances this season and can provide the Blue & Gold another boost off the bench.