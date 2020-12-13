Game Preview: Pacers at Cavaliers (Preseason)

Matchup

Pacers fans got their first glimpse at Nate Bjorkgren's squad in action on Saturday night in Cleveland. They will be able to get a second look on Monday, when the Pacers and Cavs square off for the second time this preseason.

The defense was ahead of the offense in Saturday's exhibition. The Pacers forced Cleveland into 27 turnovers but committed 24 giveaways themselves.

"I thought we were very active out there on the defensive end," Bjorkgren said. "We got our hands on a lot of passes out there, a lot of deflections, were very disruptive."

On offense, the Pacers weren't shy about letting it fly from beyond the 3-point arc. The Blue & Gold went 15-for-44 from 3-point range and nine different players attempted three or more 3-pointers. Indiana has only attempted 40 or more 3-pointers three times in franchise history (twice in games that went to overtime), but that will no doubt change under the analytically inclined Bjorkgren.

"There are going to be games that we're going to shoot more threes than that," said Pacers guard Malcom Brogdon, who scored 16 points and went 4-for-7 from beyond the arc. "That's what you're going to see from us all season."

Projected Starters



Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Aaron Holiday, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Cavaliers: PG - Darius Garland, SG - Isaac Okoro, SF - Cedi Osman, PF - Larry Nance Jr., C - Andre Drummond

Injury Report

Pacers: JaKarr Sampson - questionable (sore lower back), Brian Bowen II - out (partial groin tear), Amida Brimah - out (not with team), Jeremy Lamb - out (torn left ACL), T.J. Warren - out (right foot plantar fasciitis)

Cavaliers: Matthew Dellavedova - questionable (lower back contusion), Cedi Osman - questionable (right ankle sprain), Kevin Love - out (right Achilles soreness), Charles Matthews - out (right knee soreness), Kevin Porter Jr. - out (personal reasons), Collin Sexton - out (right ankle sprain)

Last Meeting

Dec. 12, 2020: Isaac Okoro's breakaway layup with 0.3 seconds left lifted Cleveland to a 107-104 win in the preseason opener.

Domantas Sabonis led Indiana with 16 points and 13 rebounds in the exhibition. Malcolm Brogdon added 16 points, five assists, and two steals while going 4-for-7 from 3-point range, while Myles Turner chipped in 14 points, six boards, and three blocks.

Cedi Osman led all scorers with 23 points and five rebounds in 22 minutes. Okoro added 18 points for Cleveland, while Darius Garland finished with 14.

Noteworthy

The Pacers are 8-3 against the Cavaliers in the regular season over the last three years and have won the season series with Cleveland in each of those seasons.

Indiana and Cleveland are scheduled to meet twice in the first half of the 2020-21 regular season. The two teams will face off on Dec. 31 in Indianapolis and on March 3 in Cleveland.

Cavaliers guard/forward Dylan Windler is an Indianapolis native who attended Perry Meridian High School.

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (studio host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 FM/1070 AM The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)









