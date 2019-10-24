Game Preview: Pacers at Cavaliers











Matchup

After dropping their first game of the season to the Detroit Pistons 119-110 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the Indiana Pacers (0-1) will hit the road for a three-game road trip. On Saturday, they'll meet the Cleveland Cavaliers (0-1). The Cavs also dropped their first game of the season, losing the Orlando Magic, 94-85.

The Cavaliers are coming off just a 19-win season last year after the departure of LeBron James to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Pacers are hoping to take advantage of the young Cavaliers roster that features eight players with fewer than three years of NBA experience. The Pacers projected starting backcourt of Malcolm Brogdon and Jeremy Lamb have nine years of combined NBA experience compared to Collin Sexton and rookie Darius Garland's one.

One thing to look for in this game will be if the team's chemistry improves Saturday. At times during Wednesday's game, the Pacers looked as if they were in peak form — especially in the second and third quarters. But at others, one could certainly tell that the Pacers' roster had nine new players trying to get a feel for each others' games. The Pistons took advantage of late miscues to go on an eventual 16-2 run in the fourth to put the game out of reach down the stretch.

"It's going to take some time to get the camaraderie we had in the preseason," Myles Turner said after the game.

"We have a chemistry, you know, issue," Malcolm Brogdon said. "I wouldn't even call it an issue. It's just something that's going to get better rapidly. We just have to play more games."

Another thing to watch for is the improved scoring from the bench. The Blue & Gold's reserves scored just 16 points against the Pistons. While Edmond Sumner provided a spark in the first half, scoring six points on 3-of-3 shooting, he shot 0-for-3 in the second half. Aaron Holiday finished the game 0-for-6 from the field. Guard T.J. McConnell was the only bench player to find the bottom of the net in the second half, scoring two points in the fourth quarter. In total, the Pistons' bench outscored the Pacers' reserves, 57-16.

Pacers starting forward T.J. Warren was injured in Wednesday night's game after colliding with Thon Maker and falling to the floor on his hip. He underwent x-rays, which came back negative. It is uncertain whether he will start against the Cavaliers.

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Jeremy Lamb, SF - T.J. Warren, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Cavaliers: PG - Darius Garland, SG - Collin Sexton, SF - Cedi Osman, PF - Kevin Love, C - Tristan Thompson

Injury Report

Pacers: T.J. Warren - TBD (bruised hip), Victor Oladipo - out (right knee rehabilitation)

Cavaliers: John Henson - out (right ankle sprain), Dylan Windler - out (left lower leg – stress reaction), Ante Zizic - out (left foot plantar fasciitis)

Last Meeting

February 9, 2019: The Pacers cruised easily to a 105-90 victory at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Bojan Bogdanovic scored a game high 23 points on 9-for-17 shooting, and Darren Collison added 18 more on 8-for-14 shooting. In all, five Pacers scored in double figures, including current Pacers players Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner.

The Blue & Gold shot 53.6 percent from the floor as a team and led by as many as 21 points during the game. It was their fifth-straight win en route to an eventual six-game winning streak that spanned over 11 days in February. During that streak, the Pacers defense allowed only one team to score over 94 points.

"I think every game for us is showing growth," said Pacers head coach Nate McMillan after the game."Playing against a team like Cleveland who hasn't had success and coming off two good wins, you kind of anticipate a letdown. Tonight was a game showing growth where we didn't have that letdown. Every game now is an opportunity for us to show growth."

Noteworthy

This will be the 209th time the Pacers and Cavaliers will play each other, including regular season and playoff matchups.

The Pacers hold a 100-93 all-time record against the Cavaliers during the regular season, and have won five out of the last seven regular season matchups.

The Blue & Gold amassed a 3-1 record against the Cavaliers last year, with the lone loss coming from a last-second tip in from Larry Nance Jr. to help the Cavs to a 92-91 win on Dec. 18.

Tickets

After a three-game road trip, the Pacers will return to Bankers Life Fiedhouse to host Kevin ove and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »

TV: Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 FM/1070 AM The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)