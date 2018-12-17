Game Preview: Pacers vs Cavaliers

Last Updated: Dec. 17 at 1:20 PM ET

In the fourth quarter of the Pacers' win over the Knicks on Sunday evening, Myles Turner had one of his best sequences of the year, a pair of back-to-back blocks that brought the crowd at Bankers Life Fieldhouse to a deafening roar.

The blocks served as a perfect example of what has gone right during Indiana's impressive seven game winning streak: defense.

"That's how you win games," said Pacers head coach Nate McMillan after the game. "Those are the plays we're looking for our guys to make. Those are the plays we talk about, we need to make to win games and it doesn't make a difference who."

During their seven-game streak, which was extended on Sunday, the Pacers have had the best defense in the NBA by a sizable margin. Indiana has held opponents to a stingy 97.4 points per 100 possessions. The next closest team during that stretch is the Magic, who are allowing 101.3 per 100 possessions.

That defense will be put to the test on Tuesday night, when rookie Collin Sexton and the Cleveland Cavaliers pay their first visit to Bankers Life Fieldhouse this season.

In the wake of LeBron James' offseason departure to Los Angeles, the Cavaliers (7-23) have struggled all season long. Their offense, however, seems to have awoken over the last three games, surpassing 100 in all three, including a 113-106 win over the Knicks.

Cleveland is led in scoring by reserve guard Jordan Clarkson, who is sending in 16.7 points per game. They've also gotten solid play from Sexton, who has notched a career-best 29 points on two occasions.

With a two-game road trip beginning on Wednesday night in Toronto, the Pacers will need to capitalize on Tuesday's matchup with the struggling Cavs as they aim to extend their winning streak to eight games, which would be the Pacers' longest since the beginning of the 2013-14 season, when they opened the year 9-0.

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Cavaliers: PG - Collin Sexton, SG - Rodney Hood, SF - Alec Burks, PF - Cedi Osman, C - Ante Zizic

Injury Report

Pacers: Tyreke Evans - TBD (bruised right knee)

Cavaliers: John Henson - out (left wrist surgery), Kevin Love - out (left foot surgery), JR Smith - not with team (personal), Tristan Thompson - out (left foot sprain)

Last Meeting

October 27, 2018: In their first meeting of the season, the Pacers toppled the the Cavaliers 119-107.

"We definitely moved the ball at a high level," Pacers All-Star guard Victor Oladipo said. "A lot of guys touched it, a lot of guys (scored) in double figures today, so that's huge."

It was a huge night for the Pacers offense as a whole, which posted their fifth-best field goal percentage in franchise history, shooting 64.9 percent on the game.

For the Cavaliers, Rodney Hood led the team in scoring, notching 17 points and five rebounds.

Noteworthy

The Pacers lead the all-time series, 98-92.

Pacers guard Cory Joseph and Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson were teammates at the University of Texas in 2010-11.

Tuesday will be the second of four meetings between the Pacers and Cavaliers this season.

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 107.5 FM The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Bobby 'Slick' Leonard (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

Please Note: Inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Pacers radio broadcasts can be heard on 1080 AM instead of 1070.

