Game Preview: Pacers at Cavaliers

Matchup

Coming off an impressive victory on Wednesday night in San Antonio, the Pacers (3-2) will look to put the finishing touches on a winning road trip on Saturday night in Cleveland against the LeBron-less Cavaliers (0-4).

Indiana put together its most impressive offensive performance of the young season in Wednesday's 116-96 win over the Spurs, a nice bounce-back performance after a lackluster showing in Monday's loss in Minnesota.

Pacers head coach Nate McMillan wanted to see better ball movement against the Spurs and his team certainly delivered. The Blue & Gold had a season-high 34 assists in the win and only 10 turnovers. They also shot the lights out from beyond the 3-point arc, going 17-for-32 (53.1 percent).

Though their three-game road trip continues on Saturday in Cleveland, the three-day gap in between games actually allowed the Pacers to fly home after Wednesday's game. They will practice at the St. Vincent Center on Friday before heading to Cleveland, so they should be refreshed and rejuvenated when they take the floor at Quicken Loans Arena this weekend.

It is still very early in the season, but the Cavs have struggled mightily in the first weeks of the post-LeBron era. They are just one of two winless teams remaining in the NBA and more concerningly, have a league-worst -14.5 point differential. Losses at Toronto and Minnesota to open the season were to be expected, but the Cavs have since fallen at home by 22 to Atlanta and by 16 to Brooklyn, two likely lottery teams.

Cleveland plays at Detroit on Thursday and will be without All-Star big man Kevin Love due to foot soreness. Love is averaging a team-best 19 points and 13.5 rebounds over four games, but is shooting just 32.3 percent from the field.

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Cavaliers: PG - George Hill, SG - Rodney Hood, SF - Cedi Osman, PF - Kevin Love, C - Tristan Thompson

Injury Report

Pacers: None

Cavaliers: Kevin Love - questionable (left foot soreness)

Last Meeting

April 29, 2018: Another otherworldly performance by LeBron James lifted the Cavaliers to a 105-101 win over the Pacers in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series. Indiana rallied from a 14-point first-half deficit on the road to take the lead midway through the third quarter and briefly silenced the sellout crowd at Quicken Loans Arena, but ultimately came up short.

James finished with 45 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists to lead the Cavaliers to the second round (and eventually the NBA Finals).

Victor Oladipo led Indiana with 30 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, and three steals and was excellent throughout the second half, scoring 25 of his points over the final two quarters.

Darren Collison scored 17 of his 23 points in the first half. Thaddeus Young added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Pacers, while Domantas Sabonis chipped in 10 points and five rebounds off the bench.

Noteworthy

Indiana holds a 97-92 lead in the all-time series with the Cavs, but is just 36-60 in games played in Cleveland.

The Pacers have lost seven of their last eight regular season road games in Cleveland dating back to the 2013-14 season.

As always, the Pacers and Cavaliers will meet four times in the regular season: in Indianapolis on Dec. 18 and Feb. 9 and once more in Cleveland on Jan. 8.

Tickets

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 107.5 FM/AM 1070 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)