Game Preview: Pacers vs Bulls

Matchup

The Pacers and Bulls meet again on Friday night for the fourth and final clash between the two Central Division rivals in the regular season. Chicago (32-18) has taken two of three games from Indiana (19-34) so far this year.

Injuries have been the predominant storyline all season for the Blue & Gold, but they have reached a new level over the past week. After Goga Bitadze suffered a foot injury and Domantas Sabonis went into health and safety protocols, Indiana was down to just one healthy big man in rookie Isaiah Jackson. Jackson had a breakout performance in his first career start against the Clippers on Monday, collecting his first double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

But the injury bug bit again on Wednesday when Jackson sprained his ankle on the first possession of the game. With no available bigs, the Pacers turned to 6-5 Terry Taylor, a rookie on a two-way contract, to handle the lion's share of minutes at center. Taylor was up for the task, tallying 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting and 16 rebounds in 37 minutes, but Indiana ultimately fell to Orlando.

The Pacers should get reinforcements at some point soon, as Sabonis will eventually clear protocols and neither Bitadze or Jackson's injuries are considered long-term concerns. But it has been an interesting challenge for the Pacers and it will remain so with the Bulls coming to town. Chicago plays a small lineup overall with DeMar DeRozan at power forward, but 6-10 center Nikola Vucevic is a former All-Star averaging 16.8 points and 11.4 rebounds per game. If Indiana remains without big men, slowing down Vucevic will be a challenge for Taylor and his teammates.

The Bulls are in first place in the East in large part due to the scoring prowess of DeRozan and Zach LaVine, the highest-scoring duo in the NBA. DeRozan is fifth in the league in scoring at 26.5 points per game, while LaVine is 13th at 24.9 points per contest.

Projected Starters



Caris LeVert

Chris Duarte

Justin Holiday

Torrey Craig

Terry Taylor



Ayo Dosunmu

Zach LaVine

Javonte Green

DeMar DeRozan

Nikola Vucevic

Pacers: PG - Caris LeVert, SG - Chris Duarte, SF - Justin Holiday, PF - Torrey Craig, C - Terry Taylor

Bulls: PG - Ayo Dosunmu, SG - Zach LaVine, SF - Javonte Green, PF - DeMar DeRozan, C - Nikola Vucevic

Injury Report

Pacers: Goga Bitadze - questionable (sore right foot), Oshae Brissett - questionable (sore right ankle), Malcolm Brogdon - out (sore right Achilles), Isaiah Jackson - out (right ankle sprain), T.J. McConnell - out (right wrist ligament surgery), Domantas Sabonis - out (health and safety protocols), Myles Turner - out (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

Bulls: Zach LaVine - probable (right mid-back spasm), Lonzo Ball - out (left meniscus tear), Alex Caruso - out (right wrist fracture), Derrick Jones Jr. - out (right finger fracture), Marko Simonovic - out (G League assignment), Patrick Williams - out (left wrist ligament tear)

Last Meeting

Dec. 31, 2021: DeMar DeRozan stunned the Pacers on New Year's Eve, hitting a three at the buzzer to lift Chicago to a 108-106 victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Indiana led by one and had the ball as the clock ticked under 30 seconds. The Pacers ran the shot clock down on their possession, then had an errant pass deflected out of bounds with just 0.7 seconds remaining on the shot clock and 12.4 seconds left in regulation. They ran an alley oop play for Caris LeVert on the inbounds, which the Bulls broke up.

Acting Bulls head coach Chris Fleming elected not to call a timeout in the closing seconds as DeRozan brought the ball across halfcourt. He dribbled as the seconds ticked away, almost as if he was unaware of how little time remained, before launching into a one-legged runner from the top of the arc. Torrey Craig contested the shot well, but DeRozan still somehow got it to fall, dashing the Pacers' hopes.

"We were just trying to get the ball out of his hands," Domantas Sabonis said of the final sequence. "It was kind of crazy. I (made) eye contact with him. I feel like he didn't really know how much time was left. He looked up, he saw there was not a lot left and he just shot that shot."

DeRozan had a game-high 28 points for Chicago, going 8-for-24 from the field and 11-for-12 from the free throw line.

LeVert led Indiana with 27 points, six rebounds, and six assists, while Sabonis added 24 points on 8-of-14 shooting, 14 rebounds, six assists, and two blocks.

Noteworthy

The Bulls have won their last three games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana's last home win over Chicago came on Jan. 29, 2020.

Chicago has won four of six games with Indiana over the last two seasons. Prior to that, the Pacers had won nine straight against the Bulls.

The Pacers have had a different leading scorer in each of their past five games. Goga Bitadze, Domantas Sabonis, Duane Washington Jr., Isaiah Jackson, and Caris LeVert have each led the team in scoring over that stretch.

Tickets

The Pacers wrap up a three-game homestand by hosting DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls on Friday, Feb. 5 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhoouse. Find Tickets »

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)









