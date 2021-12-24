Game Preview: Pacers vs Bulls

Matchup

The Pacers return to action on Sunday night, when Indiana (14-19) makes its second visit of the season to Chicago to take on the Bulls (19-10). In their last visit to the United Center, the Pacers beat the Bulls by 32 points — their largest margin of victory this season.

Indiana is coming off a shorthanded 118-106 victory over Houston on Thursday night. The Pacers were without leading scorers Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) and Domantas Sabonis (sore right calf), other starters stepped up, particularly Myles Turner (32 points on 14-of-1 shooting, 10 rebounds, and two blocks) and Caris LeVert (24 points, seven rebounds, and 11 assists).

Brogdon and Sabonis' availability for Sunday is uncertain, but the Pacers could certainly use them against a resurgent Bulls team. Chicago has missed the playoffs for four straight seasons, but after a successful offseason that saw them add key pieces like DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, and Alex Caruso, the Bulls are in second place in the East.

Chicago has maintained its place near the top of the standings despite a difficult last few weeks. 10 Bulls players went into the NBA's health and safety protocols this month after a COVID-19 outbreak among the team, leading to the postponement of three games. Sunday's game will be just the third time the Bulls have played since Dec. 11.

The Bulls should be at near full strength against the Pacers, however, as coach Billy Donovan told reporters on Thursday that all players have exited the protocols and are cleared to play against Indiana. However, Donovan himself entered the protocols on Friday and will not be on the sidelines on Sunday night.

Projected Starters



Pacers: PG - Caris LeVert, SG - Chris Duarte, SF - Justin Holiday, PF - Oshae Brissett, C - Myles Turner

Bulls: PG - Lonzo Ball, SG - Zach LaVine, SF - Javonte Green, PF - DeMar DeRozan, C - Nikola Vucevic

Injury Report

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon - questionable (sore right Achilles), Domantas Sabonis - questionable (sore right calf), T.J. McConnell - out (sore right wrist), T.J. Warren – out (left foot stress fracture)

Bulls: Alex Caruso - out (foot), Patrick Williams - out (wrist)

Last Meeting

Nov. 22, 2021: The Pacers routed the Bulls in Chicago, 109-77. All five starters reached double figures for the Blue & Gold, with Domantas Sabonis leading the way with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Malcolm Brogdon added 16 points and seven assists, Justin Holiday scored 14 on 4-of-7 3-point shooting. Myles Turner had 12 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks, while Caris LeVert also scored 12.

"I feel like we're getting up the floor quicker," Sabonis said after the win. "No matter if it's a make or a stop. We're running, throwing the ball ahead, and someone's creating an advantage off of that."

DeMar DeRozan had a team-high 18 points for Chicago. Zach LaVine was the only other Bull to reach double figures with 17.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have won six straight regular season games at the United Center. Indiana's last loss in Chicago was on Dec. 29, 2017.

The Blue & Gold will host the Bulls twice this season, on New Year's Eve and again on Feb. 4.

Indiana is just 3-12 on the road this season, the second-worst road record in the Eastern Conference.

Tickets

The Pacers return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to host Gordon Hayward and the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 7:00 PM ET.

TV: Bally Sports Indiana/NBA TV - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (studio host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)









