Game Preview: Pacers vs Bulls

Matchup

After a thrilling 139-133 overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, the Pacers (22-26) will look to pick up another victory Tuesday night against the new-look Chicago Bulls (20-28) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Chicago was one of the predominant buyers during this year's trade deadline, picking up several roster pieces to help elite scorer Zach LaVine (27.4 points, 4.9 rebounds per game) push the club to the playoffs. Their most notable acquisition — former Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (24.2 points, 11.6 rebounds per game) — provides Chicago an auxiliary scoring threat when defenses close on the NBA's seventh-most proficient scorer this year (LaVine). Through five games with his new club, the All-Star is averaging 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. He recorded 22 points and 13 boards in their 115-107 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Easter Sunday.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: Tracking the Latest Standings, Remaining Schedules, and More »

As for Indiana, the squad got a much-needed emotional boost from their road victory against San Antonio. Despite playing without Malcolm Brogdon, Domantas Sabonis, and Jeremy Lamb, the Pacers recorded a season-high 139 points. Caris LeVert notched his second 20-plus point game with the Pacers, indicating he's well on his way to becoming the playmaker they need to compete against the Eastern Conference's top teams.

"We just wanted to come out and kind of just have fun with the game again," LeVert said after the game. "I think we were letting the losses kind of take away from the fact that we get to play basketball for a living. I think today we just got back to having fun and it showed out there on the court."

Indiana may need to retain the positive attitude for this upcoming game against Chicago, as they could potentially be without all three pieces again. If this is the case, look for coach Nate Bjorkgren to head deep into the bench once more. The rookie coach played 10 different players on Saturday, and all of them contributed points towards the victory.

Projected Starters



Caris LeVert

Edmond Sumner

Justin Holiday

Doug McDermott

Doug Myles Turner



Tomas Satoransky

Zach LaVine

Patrick Williams

Thaddeus Young

Nikola Vucevic

Pacers: PG - Caris LeVert, SG - Edmond Sumner, SF - Justin Holiday, PF - Doug McDermott, C - Myles Turner

Bulls: PG - Tomas Satoransky, SG - Zach LaVine, SF - Patrick Williams, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Nikola Vucevic

Injury Report

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon - questionable (sore right hip), Jeremy Lamb - questionable (right toe sprain), Domantas Sabonis - questionable (left ankle sprain), T.J. Warren - out (left foot stress fracture)

Bulls: Garrett Temple – questionable (right hamstring strain), Coby White – questionable (health and safety protocols)

Last Meeting

Feb. 15, 2021: Indiana overcame an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime against the visiting Bulls. However, the Blue & Gold managed just seven points in the extra period. The hosts fell to Chicago, 120-112. The win snapped the Pacers' 10-game win streak against the Bulls.

The Blue & Gold missed five of their first six shots in the extra frame as Chicago jumped out to a 114-107 lead. A layup from T.J. McConnell cut the deficit to five with 1:47 to go. But Indiana failed to score again until a triple from Justin Holiday fell with 24.8 seconds left. By then, it was too late to make up ground.

"I thought we missed some shots that we normally make to start the overtime period," Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren said. "I thought we had some good looks. I thought that was probably the theme of the entire night. There was a lot of shots we wish we could have got back. We'll make more of them next time."

Domantas Sabonis finished with a team-high 25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks for Indiana, while Malcolm Brogdon added 23 points, 15 boards, and five assists. Zach LaVine finished with a game-high 30 on 11-of-25 shooting for Chicago.

Noteworthy

Indiana has won 10 of the last 11 regular-season matchups against Chicago.

The Pacers trail the all-time regular-season series, 96-98. They have a 66-32 record against the Bulls at home.

Indiana is currently 2-1 in games played on a Tuesday.

Tickets

A limited number of tickets for all upcoming Pacers home games from March 17 - April 21 are now on sale. Tickets for the final nine regular season home games will go on sale on Monday, April 19. Single Game Tickets » Health & Safety Guidelines »

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

Please Note: Inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Pacers radio broadcasts can be heard on 1080 AM instead of 1070.









