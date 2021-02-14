Game Preview: Pacers vs Bulls

Matchup

Coming off two straight wins to close out a three-game road trip, the Pacers (14-13) will be back at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Monday night to host their old Central Division rivals, the Chicago Bulls (10-15).

The Pacers pulled away down the stretch for a 125-113 win in Atlanta on Saturday night. All five starters scored in double figures in the victory, as did reserve guard Aaron Holiday, who scored 13 of his season-high 18 points in the fourth quarter to help lead the Blue & Gold to victory.

Indiana is hopeful that Holiday's strong fourth-quarter is a sign of things to come. The third-year guard has struggled with his shot in the first half of the season, scoring in double figures in just seven of his first 27 games. Last season, Holiday topped 10 points in nearly half his contests, reaching double figures in 31 of 66 games.

The Bulls have dropped seven of their last 10 contests as they have dealt with a rash of injuries, but star guard Zach LaVine is healthy and shredding opposing defenses.

The former Slam Dunk champion is having statistically the best season of his seven-year career and making a strong case for his first All-Star selection. LaVine ranks seventh in the NBA in scoring at 28.1 points per game, is also averaging 5.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists, and is shooting 51.9 percent from the field, 43 percent from 3-point range, and 86.3 percent from the free throw line, all of which are career highs.

Projected Starters



Malcolm Brogdon

Justin Holiday

Doug McDermott

Domantas Sabonis

Myles Turner



Coby White

Zach LaVine

Denzel Valentine

Patrick Williams

Daniel Gafford

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Justin Holiday, SF - Doug McDermott, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Hawks: PG - Coby White, SG - Zach LaVine, SF - Denzel Valentine, PF - Patrick Williams, C - Daniel Gafford

Injury Report

Pacers: Brian Bowen II - out (G League two-way contract), Jalen Lecque - out (G League assignment), Caris LeVert - out (medical condition), Cassius Stanley - out (G League two-way contract), T.J. Warren - out (left foot stress fracture)

Bulls: TBA

Last Meeting

Dec. 26, 2020: In their first road game of the season, the Pacers put together runs of 21-0 and 18-0 on their way to a 125-106 victory over Bulls.

T.J. Warren had a game-high 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting to go along with six rebounds and three assists, while Victor Oladipo added 22 points, seven boards, and two steals, going a perfect 5-for-5 from 3-point range.

But it was Domantas Sabonis who earned the headlines by registering a triple-double in the victory, scoring 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting to go along with 10 points and 11 assists.

"My teammates helped me," Sabonis said. "They were trying to find me in the right places, I'm trying to be in the right places and then just come out with energy. These games now, they don't have fans, so it's very quiet in the arenas. There's no energy, it's cold. We've just got to somehow make our energy out there."

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 17 points in the loss, while Lauri Markkanen added 16 points and nine rebounds.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have won 10 straight games against Chicago, matching their longest win streak in the all-time series with the Bulls. The Pacers' last loss to the Bulls came in Chicago on Dec. 29, 2017.

The Pacers have also won eight consecutive contests against the Bulls at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Chicago hasn't won in Indianapolis since March 29, 2016.

Bulls forward Thaddeus Young spent three seasons in Indiana, starting 236 regular season and 15 playoff games for the Blue & Gold from 2016-19.

Pacers center Myles Turner needs nine blocks to reach 800 in his career.

