Game Preview: Pacers at Bulls

Matchup

After opening the season with a victory at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the Pacers (1-0) return to action on the day after Christmas, when they visit Chicago for their first road game.

The Pacers got major contributions from most of the their top players in Wednesday's 121-107 win over the Knicks. Domantas Sabonis set a career-high with 32 points, Victor Oladipo scored 22, Malcolm Brogdon added 21, and Myles Turner matched his career best with eight blocks.

While Indiana showed plenty of offensive firepower, it was the Blue & Gold's defense that was the catalyst in the win. The Pacers trailed by five at halftime after surrendering 66 points over the first two quarters, but locked down after the intermission, limiting New York to 16 points in a pivotal third quarter.

The one starter not to reach double figures was T.J. Warren, the team's leading scorer last season. Warren missed the entire preseason due to plantar fasciitis and is still working himself into game shape. He had five points on 2-of-8 shooting over 23 minutes in the opener, but as he showed in the NBA bubble this summer, he is capable of carrying the offense when he gets his legs under him.

The Bulls are coming off a 124-104 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday. Zach LaVine returns as Chicago's go-to scorer and the high-flier tallied a team-high 22 points on Wednesday. Rookie Patrick Williams, who Chicago took with the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, started at small forward on Wednesday and had 16 points on 5-of-11 shooting and four rebounds in his debut.

Projected Starters



Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - T.J. Warren, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Bulls: PG - Coby White, SG - Zach LaVine, SF - Patrick Williams, PF - Lauri Markkanen, C - Wendell Carter Jr.

Injury Report

Pacers: Goga Bitadze - out (right ankle sprain), Brian Bowen II - out (partial groin tear), Jeremy Lamb - out (left knee rehabilation)

Bulls: Thaddeus Young - out (left lower leg infection)

Last Meeting

March 6, 2020: The short-handed Pacers grinded out a 108-102 win in Chicago. Without Malcolm Brogdon, T.J. Warren, and Doug McDermott due to injury, Indiana still found a way to win.

Domantas Sabonis led the way with 24 points and 12 rebounds to record his 49th double-double of the season, tying Troy Murphy's NBA franchise record. Victor Oladipo added 16 points, Myles Turner tallied 15 points, eight boards, and four blocks, and JaKarr Sampson chipped in 14 points and five rebounds off the bench.

Two-way forward Brian Bowen II started his first career game for Indiana.

Coby White had a game-high 26 points and six assists off the bench for Chicago. Shaquille Harrison added 25 points while going 5-for-6 from 3-point range.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have swept the season series with the Bulls in each of the last two seasons.

Indiana has won nine straight games against Chicago, one shy of the longest win streak in the all-time series. The Pacers beat the Bulls ten consecutive times between Feb. 24, 2000 and Dec. 20, 2002.

The Pacers and Bulls are scheduled to meet twice in the First Half of the 2020-2021 season. Their next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 15 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (studio host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)










