Game Preview: Pacers vs Bulls

The Indiana Pacers (2-3) look to extend their win streak to three games when they take on the Chicago Bulls (2-4) for the first time during the regular season at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. While the teams did face each other during the preseason, Bulls head coach Jim Boylen opted to sit his usual starters for the game.

The Bulls are coming off a 112-106 win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday. Starters Otto Porter Jr. and Zach LaVine finished with over 20 points, and the team shot 16-of-40 (40 percent) from 3-point range.

The Pacers defense will look to keep their momentum against the Bulls. After a shaky first four games, the Blue & Gold held the Cavaliers to just 36.8 percent shooting in Friday's 102-95 win, marking their best defensive performance this season. With Myles Turner out due to a right ankle sprain, Goga Bitadze saw increased playing time and finished the game with a career-high four blocks.

In addition, Domantas Sabonis will have to remain sharp on the defensive end. His upcoming primary assignment will be to cover the sharpshooting big man Lauri Markkanen. Sabonis will have to rotate cleanly to the top of the key to prevent Markkanen from causing damage. Through six games, Markkanen is averaging 16.8 points per game and attempting nearly seven 3-pointers per game.

The Pacers will also look to have a better night offensively after shooting a season-low 40.6 percent against the Cavaliers, including a 5-for-27 (18.5 percent) performance from beyond the arc. Starters T.J. Warren and TJ Leaf finished for a combined 1-for-12, and will look to improve during this game. The Bulls have the NBA's seventh-worst defensive rating (108.9 points per 100 possessions) through their first six games.

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Jeremy Lamb, SF - T.J. Warren, PF - TJ Leaf, C - Domantas Sabonis

Bulls: PG - Tomas Satoransky, SG - Zach LaVine, SF - Otto Porter Jr., PF - Lauri Markkanen, C - Wendell Carter Jr.

Injury Report

Pacers: Victor Oladipo - out (right knee surgery rehab), Edmond Sumner - out (right hand fracture), Myles Turner - out (right ankle sprain)

Bulls: Chandler Hutchison - questionable (left hamstring strain)

Last Meeting

March 5, 2019: The clutch plays of Bojan Bogdanovic propelled the Pacers to a 105-96 win over the Bulls. With just over five minutes remaining in the game, Bogdanovic drilled a 3-pointer to put the Blue & Gold ahead by four. On the next possession, Darren Collison added another to put some pressure on the Bulls. Zach LaVine tried his hardest to help the Bulls out of the deficit in the final minutes, but Bogdanovic put an end to his run with another 3-point shot. He finished with a team-high 27 points.

In all, the Blue & Gold held the Bulls to just 38.7 percent shooting while limiting the Bulls to just 4-of-25 (16 percent) shooting from beyond the arc. Myles Turner set a career high by blocking seven shots, while notching also a double-double (10 points, 11 rebounds). The seven swats still stand as his career best.

"We had a little better spacing out there on the court," Collison said after the game. "And we was able to make shots. You know, some nights, offensively it's not going to fall. But at least we can hang our hats on the defensive end. And tonight, we did that."

Noteworthy

The Pacers currently hold a five-game regular season winning streak against the Bulls, with their last lost coming on Dec. 29, 2017.

Malcolm Brogdon is seeking his fifth double-double in his first six games in a Pacers uniform. Friday's victory was the first time all season Brogdon failed to tally at least 10 assists.

New Pacer T.J. McConnell posted a career-high 18 points against the Bulls on April 10, 2019 as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Tickets

TV: Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 FM/1070 AM The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Slick Leonard (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

Please Note: Inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Pacers radio broadcasts can be heard on 1080 AM instead of 1070.