Game Preview: Pacers vs Bulls

Last Updated: March 3 at 11:15 AM ET

Matchup

After dropping three of their last four games, the Pacers look to Tuesday's game against the Bulls (18-45) to get back on track before the their schedule intensifies in difficulty.

During Saturday's loss to the Magic, the Pacers (41-23) played well on offense, but were unable to slow down the Magic, as Orlando posted 117 points.

Since the All-Star break, Indiana's defense has allowed all six of its opponents to surpass 100 points, going 3-3 in that stretch.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: Track the Pacers' Playoff Push »

"I think we've been a little more inconsistent on the defensive end," said point guard Darren Collison. "I don't think it's something we have to worry so much about. It think the biggest thing is that we need to have the sense of urgency and understand that every team we play right now is playing for something."

To Collison's point, the Bulls are well outside of the playoff picture, but have been playing at a high level of late, winning five of their last six games, including a historic quadruple overtime victory against the Hawks.

The 168-161 Bulls victory — which was the third-highest combined score in NBA history — featured 47 points from Zach LaVine, 31 points from both Otto Porter Jr., and 31 from Lauri Markkanen

The Bulls are the final team the Pacers play before the schedule dramatically ramps up in difficulty, with 10 of the Indiana's next 11 games coming against teams with winning records and eight of those 10 contests taking place on the road.

Projected Starters



Darren Collison

Wesley Matthews

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Myles Turner



Kris Dunn

Zach Lavine

Otto Porter Jr.

Lauri Markkanen

Robin Lopez

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Wesley Matthews, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Bulls: PG - Kris Dunn, SG - Zach LaVine, SF - Otto Porter Jr., PF - Lauri Markkanen, C - Robin Lopez

Injury Report

Pacers: Alize Johnson - TBD (sore left foot), Domantas Sabonis - TBD (sprained left ankle), Victor Oladipo - out (right knee surgery)

Bulls: Wendell Carter Jr. - out (left thumb surgery), Chandler Hutchison - out (right toe injury), Denzel Valentine - out (left ankle surgery)

Last Meeting

January 4, 2019: With just seconds remaining, Victor Oladipo banked in a 3-pointer in overtime to lift the Pacers to a 119-116 win over the Bulls.

The game at the United Center turned into a shootout, with Bulls players Lauri Markkanen and Zach LaVine each connecting on huge shots to send it to overtime.

But in OT, Myles Turner and Oladipo hit threes on back-to-back trips down the floor, with Oladipo's bank shot being enough to carry Indiana to victory.

"That's a hell of a shot, Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said of Oladipo's dagger. "I don't know if he called bank on it, but I'll take it. You got to make plays and he felt it."

Noteworthy

The Bulls lead the all-time series 97-90, but the Pacers have won four in a row over Chicago.

If Indiana beats Chicago, it will be the Pacers' first season sweep of the Bulls since the 2001-02 season.

Bulls head coach Jim Boylen was an assistant coach for the Pacers from 2011 to 2013.

Tickets

The Pacers finish their three-game homestand by taking on Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Tuesday, March 5 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 107.5 FM/1070 AM The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Slick Leonard (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

Please Note: Inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Pacers radio broadcasts can be heard on 1080 AM instead of 1070.

Alzheimer's Awareness Night presented by CNO

The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive Forget Me Not seed packets as part of Alzheimer's Awareness Night presented by CNO.