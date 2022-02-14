Game Preview: Pacers at Bucks

Matchup

After falling short against the Timberwolves on Super Bowl Sunday, the Pacers (19-39) hope to stop their losing skid as they travel to take on the Milwaukee Bucks (35-23) on Tuesday night. The Blue & Gold have not won on the road against Milwaukee since March 2, 2018.

Preventing the current losing streak from reaching a season-high seven games might be a tough task for the Pacers. Not only have the Pacers struggled at Fiserv Forum, but so has every team this year. As of Monday afternoon, Milwaukee is 19-9 in home games this season. They are one of seven teams that have recorded fewer than 10 home losses this season.

However, the Bucks may not be at full strength when Indiana visits the squad. Milwaukee will be facing the Pacers on the second night of a back-to-back. Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (29 points, 11.2 rebounds, six assists per game) has been dealing with soreness in his left ankle. He is currently listed as doubtful for the squad's contest against the Portland Trail Blazers Monday night. In addition, 3-point threat Pat Connaughton, Indianapolis native George Hill, and Brook Lopez will all be sidelined for Tuesday's contest.

Nonetheless, the Bucks have plenty of talent left in their starting lineup. Nine-year veteran Khris Middleton (19.5 points per game) is a reliable scorer and defender. This year, he averages 44.5 percent shooting from the floor — 37.2 percent from deep. Jrue Holiday (18 points, 6.6 assists per game) is an elite guard with lockdown defense. Also, Bobby Portis Jr. (15.5 points, 9.1 rebounds per game) provides excellent minutes in the paint nearly every game.

For Indiana, the focus appears to be on the future. Before the trade deadline, the squad's roster was the 10th-oldest in the NBA. Now, the Blue & Gold have the 10th-youngest roster. And all focus is centered on the potential star-power of 21-year-old Tyrese Haliburton.

Haliburton has averaged 22.5 points over his first two games as a Pacer. Against the Timberwolves, he also added 16 assists — one shy of tying his career high. He became the fifth Pacer in NBA franchise history to top 20 points and 15 assists in a game.

"I'm coming to Indiana to leave my imprint and to help this team do something special," he told The Players' Tribune. "I'm coming here to create a legacy that makes Pacers fans proud."

Haliburton could start making his mark Tuesday if he leads Indiana to its first road win against Milwaukee in almost four years.

Projected Starters



Tyrese Haliburton

Lance Stephenson

Buddy Hield

Oshae Brissett

Goga Bitadze



Jrue Holiday

Grayson Allen

Khris Middleton

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bobby Portis

Pacers: PG - Tyrese Haliburton, SG - Lance Stephenson, SF - Buddy Hield, PF - Oshae Brissett, C - Goga Bitadze

Bucks: PG - Jrue Holiday, SG - Grayson Allen, SF - Khris Middleton, PF - Giannis Antetokounmpo, C - Bobby Portis

Injury Report

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon - questionable (sore right Achilles), Chris Duarte - out (sore left big toe), Isaiah Jackson - out (right ankle sprain), T.J. McConnell - out (right wrist ligament surgery), Ricky Rubio - out (torn left ACL), Myles Turner - out (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo – questionable (left ankle soreness), Pat Connaughton – out (right 4th metacarpal surgery), George Hill – out (neck soreness), Brook Lopez – out (back surgery)

Last Meeting

Dec. 15, 2021: For much of the night, the Pacers and Bucks traded blows. But ultimately, Milwaukee pulled away with a 21-0 run in the fourth quarter. When time ended, the Pacers fell 114-99 at Fiserv Forum.

Despite the reigning champions having 10 available players, the Bucks found a way to stifle Indiana's offense in the fourth. The Pacers took a 92-91 lead on Justin Holiday's 3-point with 9:41 remaining in the fourth. However, that turned out to be the last Pacers basket for over seven minutes. Indiana missed nine straight shots and committed five turnovers during that span.

Jrue Holiday did the most damage for Milwaukee, tallying 26 points and 14 assists in 32:59 of action. Pat Connaughton and Bobby Portis each added 20 points. Jordan Nwora tallied 15 on 7-of-15 shooting, hauled in six boards, and snagged three steals.

All five starters finished in double figures for Indiana. But none of them topped 16 points. Domantas Sabonis and Caris LeVert each tallied 16. Myles Turner added 13, and Malcolm Brogdon recorded 12.

Noteworthy

Indiana is 32-68 all-time on the road against Milwaukee during the regular season.

Khris Middleton has averaged 20.5 points against the Pacers this season (two games).

The Bucks' roster features eight players with eight or more years of NBA experience. The Pacers' roster features three (Lance Stephenson, Tristan Thompson, and Ricky Rubio).

Tickets

The Pacers host the Washington Wizards at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in their final game before the All-Star break on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 PM ET. Find Tickets »

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (studio host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)









