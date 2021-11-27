Game Preview: Pacers vs Bucks

Matchup

The Pacers will try to secure a winning record over their holiday weekend three-game homestand on Sunday, but to do so, Indiana (9-12) will need to knock off Giannis Antetokounmpo and the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks (12-8).

Indiana is coming off a 114-97 win over Toronto on Friday night, perhaps the best team effort of the season. Seven players reached double figures and three collected double-doubles in the win, but perhaps the most encouraging performance came from Caris LeVert.

The dynamic playmaker had got off to a slow start to the season as he recovers from a lower back injury that kept him out of the preseason. Entering Friday, LeVert was averaging 13.7 points and shooting just 20.8 percent from 3-point range over his first 12 games and had scored just 33 total points over his last four contests.

But LeVert had a possible breakthrough against the Raptors, scoring 19 points and going 3-for-5 from beyond the arc while logging a season-high 34 minutes. If LeVert can be anything close to the player that averaged 20.7 points in 35 games with the Blue & Gold last season, it will make the Pacers' offense much more dangerous.

The Bucks present a formidable test for the Pacers on Sunday. Milwaukee sputtered out of the gates, going 6-8 to open the season as the Bucks dealt with numerous injuries. But the defending champs have been rounding into form of late and will enter Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday evening riding a six-game win streak.

Antetokounmpo is having another outstanding season for Milwaukee. The two-time MVP looks as good as ever, currently ranking third in the NBA in scoring (27.1 points per game), fifth in rebounding (11.7), and seventh in blocks (1.8). He also leads the Bucks in assists, dishing out six per game to Milwaukee's myriad shooters. Milwaukee ranks fourth in the league in 3-point attempts, hoisting over 40 per game, and fifth in 3-point percentage (.367).

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Caris LeVert, SF - Justin Holiday, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Bucks: PG - Jrue Holiday, SG - Grayson Allen, SF - Khris Middleton, PF - Giannis Antetokounmpo, C - Bobby Portis

Injury Report

Pacers: T.J. Warren – out (left foot stress fracture)

Bucks: TBD

Last Meeting

Oct. 25, 2021: The Pacers rallied from an 18-point deficit to climb within five midway through the fourth quarter, but the Bucks held on for a 119-109 win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

"We've just got to defend better," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said. "We've got to put ourselves in a position to make it crowded (in the paint). They've got an all-time great player with a bunch of 3-point snipers around him and we didn't do a good job of showing a crowd and getting to the 3-point shooters. But he's a unique player and he causes unique problems."

Giannis Antetokounmpo came up one assist shy of a triple-double for the Bucks, tallying a game-high 30 points, 10 boards, and nine assists while going 10-for-18 from the field and 10-for-13 from the free throw line. Khris Middleton added 27 points, five rebounds, and seven assists for the Bucks in the victory.

Malcolm Brogdon scored a team-high 25 points for Indiana and dished out seven assists in the loss, while Domantas Sabonis added 21 points, 13 boards, and five assists.

Noteworthy

The Bucks have won five straight games against the Pacers and 10 of the last 12 dating back to the start of the 2018-19 season.

Former Pacer George Hill is in his second stint with the Bucks. The Broad Ripple and IUPUI star originally played for Milwaukee from 2018-20 and signed with the Bucks again over the summer after splitting last season between Oklahoma City and Philadelphia.

Bucks forward Khris Middleton, a former Fort Wayne Mad Ant, surpassed 10,000 career points in Friday's win over Denver.

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)









