Game Preview: Pacers at Bucks

Coming off their best offensive performance of the season, the Pacers (12-9) head to Milwaukee for a Central Division showdown with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks (12-8) on the second night of a back-to-back.

Indiana entered Tuesday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies in desperate need of a win after two consecutive losses, including a fourth-quarter collapse on Sunday against Philadelphia. But the Pacers bounced back in a big way on Tuesday, leading wire-to-wire in a 134-116 win.

The Pacers set season highs for points scored (134), field goal percentage (.598), and 3-point percentage (.552) in the victory. They dominated on the interior, scoring 62 points in the paint, and on the perimeter, going 16-for-29 from 3-point range.

The Blue & Gold's "big three" of Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon, and Myles Turner all had big nights as well. Sabonis matched his career high with 32 points on 13-of-15 shooting to go along with 13 rebounds and five assists. Brogdon added 23 points and seven assists, while Turner recorded a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds and also added five blocked shots to his league-leading total.

The Bucks, however, present a stiffer test. The Pacers will have their hands full Antetokounmpo, the 2018-19 and 2019-20 MVP. The "Greek Freak" is having another stellar season, ranking sixth in the league in scoring (27.3 points per game) and ninth in rebounding (11 per game) while shooting 55.8 percent from the field.

Milwaukee's offense has other weapons, however. All-Star forward Khris Middleton is having a career year, averaging 21.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 6 assists while shooting 51.7 percent from the field, 45.8 percent from 3-point range, and 92.2 percent from the free throw line. The Bucks also now have a third scorer in point guard Jrue Holiday, acquired in an offseason trade from New Orleans. The middle Holiday brother is averaging 16.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.9 steals over his first 20 games in Milwaukee.

Malcolm Brogdon

Jeremy Lamb

Justin Holiday

Domantas Sabonis

Jrue Holiday

Donte DiVincenzo

Khris Middleton

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Brook Lopez

Injury Report

Pacers: Myles Turner - questionable (sore right shoulder), Brian Bowen II - out (G League two-way contract), Jalen Lecque - out (G League assignment), Caris LeVert - out (medical condition), Cassius Stanley - out (G League two-way contract), T.J. Warren - out (left foot stress fracture)

Bucks: None

Last Meeting

March 4, 2020: The Pacers fell into a 22-point hole in the first quarter but rallied to tie the game by the opening minute of the third quarter, only to see the Bucks build their lead back up to 28 on their way to a 119-100 win in Milwaukee.

T.J. Warren led Indiana with 18 points in the loss. Doug McDermott added 16 points off the bench, Domantas Sabonis tallied 15 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists, and T.J. McConnell finished with 14 points and six assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 29 points, while also tallying 12 rebounds and six assists as Milwaukee bounced back from a loss two nights earlier to Miami and avoided its first two-game losing streak of the season.

"One thing that I emphasize for every game is that we have to get off to a quick start," Pacers center Myles Turner said. "We knew this team had just lost to a good Miami team. They were going to come out with a sense of urgency. We didn't match that. It happens."

Noteworthy

The Pacers have lost their last four games in Milwaukee. Their last road win over the Bucks was on March 2, 2018.

Milwaukee has won six of the last eight meetings overall with Indiana.

The Pacers are 3-0 on the season when playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (studio host)

ESPN - Mike Breen (play-by-play), Jeff Van Gundy (analyst), Ariel Helwani (sideline reporter)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)










