Game Preview: Pacers at Bucks

Even after losing All-Star guard Victor Oladipo to a season-ending injury on Jan. 23, the Pacers have maintained their grip on a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference over the past six weeks, putting them in position to reach their preseason goal of securing homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

However, the greatest test of the season awaits Indiana (42-23) over its next 11 games, a brutal stretch that could be the determining factor in whether the Blue & Gold begin the postseason at Bankers Life Fieldhouse or on the road.

Beginning with Thursday night's game at the Bucks, owners of the NBA's best record (48-16), and running through their game at Boston on March 29, 10 of the Pacers' next 11 contests come against teams with a winning record. Eight of those 10 games are on the road. Nine of those 10 games are against teams that currently own a .600 win percentage or better and are in fifth place or higher in their respective conferences.

The Pacers took care of business on Tuesday night in their final game before the gauntlet begins, holding off a push from Chicago in a 105-96 win at The Fieldhouse.

Bojan Bogdanovic was brilliant once again in a leading role, tallying 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting (4-of-5 from 3-point range). Since Oladipo went down, the Croatian sensation has emerged as a definitive go-to option for the Blue & Gold, averaging 22.1 points per game while shooting 52.1 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from 3-point range.

As always against the Bucks, the primary concern is slowing down 6-11 forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has emerged as the presumable favorite for MVP honors this season. Pacers captain Thaddeus Young did a brilliant job on the Greek Freak in a 113-97 win on Dec. 12, holding him to just 12 points and six field goal attempts. But Antetokounmpo got his revenge in a 106-97 win on Feb. 13, dominating in all aspects while recording a 33-point, 19-rebound, 11-assist triple-double.

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Wesley Matthews, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Bucks: PG - Eric Bledsoe, SG - Malcolm Brogdon, SF - Khris Middleton, PF - Giannis Antetokounmpo, C - Brook Lopez

Injury Report

Pacers: Alize Johnson - TBA (sore left foot), Domantas Sabonis - TBA (sprained left ankle), Victor Oladipo - out (right knee surgery)

Bucks: Sterling Brown - out (right wrist soreness), Donte DiVincenzo - out (bilateral heel bursitis), George Hill - out (left groin strain)

Last Meeting

February 13, 2019: The Bucks closed with a flourish at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, outscoring Indiana 30-11 over the final 9:17 in a 106-97 win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded a triple-double in the victory, racking up 33 points, 19 rebounds, and 11 assists.

"He's a monster," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said. "It's a challenge to stop that kid. He does so much for that team. 19 rebounds — he is starting their break rebounding the ball and they were able to score 23 fast break points off our misses and turnovers."

Bojan Bogdanovic led Indiana with 20 points and six rebounds in the loss. Darren Collison added 14 points and seven assists, while Domantas Sabonis had 14 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Noteworthy

The Pacers need a win on Thursday to prevent Milwaukee from taking the season series for the second time in the last three seasons. Prior to the 2016-17 campaign, the Bucks had not won the season series against Indiana since the 2009-10 season.

With its last win, Indiana clinched a winning record for the fourth straight year and the seventh time in the last eight seasons.

Bucks guard George Hill is a graduate of Broad Ripple High School and IUPUI and played for the Pacers from 2011-16, helping lead the Blue & Gold to back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals appearances in 2013 and 2014.

TV: TNT - Announcers TBA

Radio: 107.5 FM/1070 AM The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)