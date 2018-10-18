Game Preview: Pacers at Bucks

Last Updated: Oct. 18 at 12:30 PM

Matchup

After a season-opening victory on Wednesday, the Pacers will step into hostile territory, squaring off with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in their first-ever regular season game at the brand new Fiserv Forum.

Things went according to plan for the Pacers (1-0) at The Fieldhouse during their opener, as head coach Nate McMillan's calls for better rebounding clearly didn't fall on deaf ears. Indiana crushed Memphis on the glass, outrebounding the Griz, 57-28.

The dominating performance allowed the Pacers to cruise to a 28-point victory as Indiana put its best foot forward to start the season.

"If we didn't rebound we lost, simple as that," Victor Oladipo said after the game. "We were losing points for everything, goodness gracious. But especially rebounding. It's going to help us throughout the year."

Indiana's work on the glass allowed it to cover up some blemishes during the opener, such as committing 20 turnovers on the night and sending Memphis to the free throw line 28 times — two areas the Pacers will try to clean up when they travel to Milwaukee.

The Bucks (1-0) opened their season on the road Wednesday, besting the Charlotte Hornets 113-112. Antetokounmpo nearly notched a triple-double in the game, finishing with 25 points, eight assists, and an eye-popping 18 rebounds.

While the Grizzlies have All-Star caliber players in Mike Conley Jr. and Marc Gasol, Milwaukee should offer a tougher test for the Blue & Gold.

Friday's game will mark the beginning of the first back-to-back of the season for Indiana, who will return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Saturday for a matchup against the upstart Brooklyn Nets.

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Bucks: PG - Eric Bledsoe, SG - Malcolm Brogdon, SF - Khris Middleton, PF - Giannis Antetokounmpo, C - Brook Lopez

Injury Report

Pacers: TJ Leaf - out (sprained left ankle), C.J. Wilcox - out (torn right Achilles)

Bucks: Trevon Duval - out (left eye injury)

Last Meeting

March 5, 2018: In a tight game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Bojan Bogdanovic had one of his best nights of the season, pouring in 29 points and helping lead the Pacers to a 92-89 win over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks.

Despite leading the Bucks by as much as 15 points, a 12-0 Milwaukee run closed the gaps in the game's final quarter.

Fittingly, Bogdanovic was able to close the game out at the free throw line, icing the game for Indiana after a frantic series of plays.

"Just a gutsy win. Bojan played great today for us. Guys stepped up and played great, especially when I didn't play well," said Oladipo, referencing his 10 turnovers. "It's always great to get a win when you don't play well. It's almost as good as when you play well and get a win."

Noteworthy

The Pacers won the season series with Milwaukee last season, beating the Bucks in three of four meetings.

Milwaukee leads the all-time series between the two teams, 98-89.

Friday will be the Pacers' first game against a Central Division opponent.

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 107.5 FM/AM 1070 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (studio host)

