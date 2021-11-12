Game Preview: Pacers vs 76ers

Matchup

After spending the last week out West on a four-game road trip, the Pacers (5-8) are back at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday night to host the Philadelphia 76ers (8-5).

The Blue & Gold are riding high after Thursday's 111-100 win in Utah. Indiana was the more physical team in the win, outrebounding the Jazz, 53-37.

The Pacers got major contributions from starters Malcolm Brogdon (30 points, nine rebounds, four assists) and Myles Turner (13 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks). But it was the play off the bench of T.J. McConnell (21 points, eight rebounds, and five assists) and Kelan Martin (11 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter) that provided the extra lift needed to secure the victory.

The win secured a 2-2 road trip, a more than acceptable result given the quality of opponents Indiana faced. They will meet another strong team on Saturday in the Sixers, though Philadelphia is currently without its two All-Stars Joel Embiid (health and safety protocols) and Ben Simmons (personal reasons).

In their absence, Tobias Harris is Philly's top offensive option. The 6-8 forward is averaging 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in seven games so far this year.

Saturday's contest is the Pacers' only home game in an eight-game stretch. After Saturday, Indiana hits the road once again for a three-game trip.

Pacers: PG - T.J. McConnell, SG - Chris Duarte, SF - Justin Holiday, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

76ers: PG - Tyrese Maxey, SG - Seth Curry, SF - Danny Green, PF - Tobias Harris, C - Andre Drummond

Injury Report

Pacers: Caris LeVert - questionable (sore lower back), Isaiah Jackson - out (left knee injury), T.J. Warren – out (left foot stress fracture)

76ers: Joel Embiid - out (health and safety protocols), Isaiah Joe - out (health and safety protocols), Grant Riller - out (left knee injury recovery), Ben Simmons - out (personal reasons), Matisse Thybulle - out (health and safety protocols)

Last Meeting

May 11, 2021: Caris LeVert scored seven straight points in crunch time to lift Indiana to a 103-94 victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse that clinched a spot in the Play-In Tournament for Indiana.

LeVert hit seven of his final 10 shots and finished with a team-high 24 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

Doug McDermott scored 20 points while going 4-for-10 from 3-point range, while Domantas Sabonis added another triple-double with 16 points, 13 rebounds, and 15 assists.

Tobias Harris led Philadelphia with 27 points in the loss, while Ben Simmons added 20 points, eight boards, and seven assists.

Noteworthy

Philadelphia won two of three last season against Indiana.

The 76ers and Pacers are tied 47-47 all time in games played in Indianapolis.

Justin Holiday (2012-13) and T.J. McConnell (2015-19) both began their NBA careers in Philadelphia.

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)









