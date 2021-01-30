Game Preview: Pacers vs 76ers

Game Time Change Notice

Please note that start time for Sunday's game has been changed from the original schedule and will now tip off at 7:00 PM ET.

Matchup

After splitting a pair of contests with the Charlotte Hornets, the Pacers (11-8) are returning home to host the top team in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers (14-6), on Sunday afternoon.

Not much has slowed down the Sixers this season, who have won seven of their last nine contests. Center Joel Embiid anchors the club. Embiid is having an MVP-caliber season, averaging 28.3 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. Posing as a major threat in the paint, the seven-footer is keen on drawing fouls. He has taken the league's second-most free throws this season (181), only trailing Atlanta's standout guard, Trae Young.

Embiid is assisted by nine-year NBA veteran Tobias Harris. Harris (20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds per game) is one of two players in the league averaging over 20 points and 5 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the field and 45 percent from 3-point range. The other is former Pacer Paul George.

Indiana will have to make sure its offense is sharp and its passes are crisp against Philadelphia as well. As of Friday, the visitors are boasting the league's fourth-best defensive field goal percentage (44.3 percent) while accumulating the fourth-most steals per game (9.1).

The Blue & Gold could be without the services of Doug McDermott for their bout against the Sixers after he experienced two different injuries on Friday. The former Creighton forward suffered a contused right thumb in the second quarter against the Hornets but returned to action. In the third, he toppled over Charlotte center Cody Zeller after driving the baseline, bruising his lower back. He then remained sidelined for the rest of the contest.

Projected Starters



Malcolm Brogdon

Jeremy Lamb

Justin Holiday

Domantas Sabonis

Myles Turner



Ben Simmons

Seth Curry

Danny Green

Tobias Harris

Joel Embiid

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Jeremy Lamb, SF - Justin Holiday, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

76ers: PG - Ben Simmons, SG - Seth Curry, SF - Danny Green, PF - Tobias Harris, C - Joel Embiid

Injury Report

Pacers: Doug McDermott - questionable (bruised lower back), Brian Bowen II - out (G League two-way contract), Jalen Lecque - out (G League assignment), Caris LeVert - out (medical condition), Cassius Stanley - out (G League two-way contract), T.J. Warren - out (left foot stress fracture)

76ers: Terrance Ferguson - out (personal reasons), Paul Reed - out (G League two-way contract), Mike Scott - out (right knee swelling), Rayjon Tucker - out (G League two-way contract)

Last Meeting

Aug. 1, 2020: The Blue & Gold picked up a 127-121 win against the 76ers for their first win in the Orlando bubble. Indiana picked up the win shorthanded, as they were without both Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon for the contest.

It was the first of many spectacular nights in the bubble for T.J. Warren. Warren torched the 76ers for a career-high 53 points on 20-of-29 shooting, including 9-of-12 from deep. The win pushed the Pacers ahead 3-1 on the season series against Philadelphia, sealing the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Sixers for playoff seeding.

"It was a special game," Warren said. "Just locked in, just laser-focused throughout the whole game. My teammates did a great job of feeding me the ball...just did what I do best, put the ball in the basket."

The Pacers trailed 98-88 with 8:54 to play before Warren helped close the gap to just three, 100-97 with 7:21 left. Indiana moved in front 102-101 after Justin Holiday connected on a three. Later on, tied at 107, Warren connected on his seventh 3-pointer of the night, and followed that with a three-point play over a minute later to push Indiana’s lead to seven, 118-111. With Philadelphia threatening late, Warren his two more late treys to seal the deal. His last coming with under 30 seconds to play.

Noteworthy

Led by Warren’s 53-point performance, Indiana's 127 points against Philadelphia on Aug. 1 marked the most points the Pacers have scored against Philadelphia since 1983.

Indiana has won three-straight games against Philadelphia but trails the all-time series to the Sixers, 101-82.

T.J. McConnell spent his first four years in the NBA as a 76er. He averaged 7.8 points and 6.0 assists over four games against his former team during the 2019-20 NBA season.

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

Please Note: Inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Pacers radio broadcasts can be heard on 1080 AM instead of 1070.









