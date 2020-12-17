Game Preview: Pacers vs 76ers (Preseason)

Matchup

After playing two preseason games in Cleveland, the Pacers return home for the final tune-up before opening the regular season next week. Indiana is set to host Joel Embiid and the 76ers on Friday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

It will be the Blue & Gold's first game at their home arena since March 10. There will be a different feel to the Fieldhouse because of both renovations to the lower bowl and the absence of fans. Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren said he intended for the team to practice at the Fieldhouse on Thursday to acclimate to the space.

With starting forward T.J. Warren currently sidelined due to plantar fasciitis, Bjorkgren has gone with a three-guard starting lineup, inserting Aaron Holiday into the first unit alongside Malcolm Brogdon and Victor Oladipo.

Holiday had just three points on 1-of-5 shooting and five turnovers in Indiana's preseason opener, but the third-year guard out of UCLA was much better on Monday, when he tallied 16 points, three rebounds, and three assists while going 4-for-5 from 3-point range.

Bjorkgren singled out Holiday as a player who had a really strong training camp and he figures to play a large role for the Blue & Gold this season. For his part, Holiday said he feels more comfortable than ever on the court.

"Being in the league a couple years, you just come in a lot calmer," he said. "I'm just out there playing now, not really thinking too much."

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Aaron Holiday, PF - Justin Holiday, C - Domantas Sabonis

76ers: PG - Ben Simmons, SG - Seth Curry, SF - Danny Green, PF - Tobias Harris, C - Dwight Howard

Injury Report

Pacers: Goga Bitadze - probable (right ankle sprain), Brian Bowen II - out (partial groin tear), Amida Brimah - out (not with team), Jeremy Lamb - out (torn left ACL), Myles Turner - out (concussion evaluation), T.J. Warren - out (right foot plantar fasciitis)

76ers: Joel Embiid - out (illness)

Last Meeting

Aug. 1, 2020: T.J. Warren's career night propelled Indiana to a 127-121 win over the 76ers in the opening seeding game for both team's in the NBA's restart in Orlando.

Warren went off for 53 points, going 20-for-29 from the field, 9-for-12 from 3-point range, and 4-for-4 from the free throw line. He hit two threes in the final 1:04 to seal the victory.

"He was born to get buckets," Victor Oladipo said of Warren's performance. "It's no surprise to any of us that he was able to do what he did tonight. It's great to have him on our team. It was amazing to watch...things like that don't happen often."

Aaron Holiday finished with 15 points and 10 assists for Indiana, while Oladipo added 15 points and seven rebounds in the win.

Joel Embiid finished with 41 points, 21 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks in the loss. Tobias Harris added 30 points and eight boards, while Ben Simmons finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds, and four assists.

Noteworthy

The Pacers won their final three regular season contests against Philadelphia last season.

The Pacers and 76ers are set to meet twice in the first half of the 2020-21 regular season: on Jan. 31 in Indianapolis and on March 1 in Philadelphia.

Indiana's roster features three players who are former 76ers: Justin Holiday (2013), T.J. McConnell (2015-19), and JaKarr Sampson (2014-16).

