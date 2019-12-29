Game Preview: Pacers vs 76ers











After dropping two straight and three of their last four, the Pacers (21-12) will look to close out 2019 on a winning note when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (23-12) on New Year's Eve at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Blue & Gold will be back home after a frustrating two-game road trip. They had a late lead on Friday night in Miami and looked on their way to coming away with an impressive road victory, but the Heat got two offensive rebounds on their final possession, which culminated in Goran Dragic's game-winning jumper with 6.8 seconds remaining. Then on Saturday, the Pacers looked fatigued on the second night of a back-to-back, as the Pelicans outscored them 67-36 over the second and third quarters on their way to handing Indiana a 120-98 loss in New Orleans.

Back on their home floor, the Pacers face another difficult test. The 76ers are currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, a game ahead of Indiana. While the Pacers have put together a great start to the season — especially considering the continued absence of All-Star guard Victor Oladipo, who is still rehabbing a ruptured quad tendon — they have struggled against the teams ahead of them in the East standings, going just 2-4 so far against that group, including a 119-116 loss in Philadelphia on Nov. 30.

Stopping the Sixers starts with containing All-NBA center Joel Embiid, a man who has been a thorn in the Pacers' side throughout his career. In nine career games against Indiana, Embiid is averaging 27 points and 11.7 rebounds while attempting 10 free throws per game. In Philly's win over the Pacers earlier this season, Embiid had 32 points and 11 boards while going 15-for-15 from the free throw line.

Like the Pacers, Philadelphia enters Tuesday's contest on a two-game skid. The 76ers lost a pair of one-point games over the weekend, falling in Orlando on Friday and in overtime in Miami on Saturday.

While Milwaukee has seemingly separated itself from the rest of the Eastern Conference, just three and a half games currently separate the teams in second through sixth. As the playoff race starts to heat up, games like Tuesday's will continue to take on added importance.

Pacers: PG - Aaron Holiday, SG - Jeremy Lamb, SF - T.J. Warren, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

76ers: PG - Ben Simmons, SG - Josh Richardson, SF - Tobias Harris, PF - Al Horford, C - Joel Embiid

Injury Report

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon - questionable (sore left hamstring), Edmond Sumner - questionable (sore right knee), Victor Oladipo - out (right knee surgery rehab)

76ers: TBD

Last Meeting

November 30, 2019: The Pacers committed three turnovers in the final 14 seconds in Philadelphia, enabling the 76ers to come away with a 119-116 win. Tobias Harris scored the go-ahead basket on a fastbreak dunk with 9.9 seconds remaining off a dish from Ben Simmons, who intercepted T.J. Warren's pass on the other end.

Warren led Indiana with 29 points on 11-of-19 shooting in the loss. Malcolm Brogdon added 28 points and six assists, Jeremy Lamb scored 15, and Domantas Sabonis tallied 13 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 32 points and 11 rebounds, going 8-for-15 from the field and a perfect 15-for-15 from the free throw line. Harris added 22 points, while Simmons chipped in 15 points, six boards, and 13 assists.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have lost three straight games against the 76ers and two straight at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, where Philadelphia won both meetings last season.

Indiana has three former 76ers on its roster: Justin Holiday (2013), T.J. McConnell (2015-19), and JaKarr Sampson (2014-16).

Philadelphia's roster features Kyle O'Quinn, who played for the Pacers last season.

Tuesday's game will be the eighth time the Pacers have hosted a game on New Year's Eve in the last 10 years (they did not play on New Year's Eve in 2011 or 2016). Indiana is 5-2 in those games.

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 FM/1070 AM The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Slick Leonard (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

Please Note: Inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Pacers radio broadcasts can be heard on 1080 AM instead of 1070.