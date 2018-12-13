Game Preview: Pacers at 76ers

Matchup

The red-hot Pacers (18-10) roll into Philadelphia on Friday night for a nationally televised showdown with Joel Embiid and the 76ers (19-10).

All-Star guard Victor Oladipo returned from an 11-game absence in Indiana's 113-97 win over Milwaukee on Wednesday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Oladipo was solid in his debut, though he wasn't asked to carry too much of the load offensively. He finished with 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting, 10 rebounds, and six assists in 29:09.

Oladipo's knee injury may have been a blessing in disguise for the Blue & Gold, as it seemingly allowed other players to find their rhythm offensively. That showed in Wednesday's win, when Thaddeus Young racked up 25 points and 11 rebounds, Myles Turner added 23 points, and Bojan Bogdanovic chipped in 16.

The Pacers have a chance to pass Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference standings with a win on Friday night. The Sixers had a league-best 14-1 record at home entering Wednesday, but fell to Brooklyn at the Wells Fargo Center.

Newly acquired All-Star forward Jimmy Butler sat out Wednesday with a strained groin and may or may not be in the lineup against the Blue & Gold. Butler has averaged 19.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.9 steals in 13 games since being traded to Philadelphia from Minnesota while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from 3-point range.

Projected Starters



Darren Collison

Victor Oladipo

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Myles Turner



Ben Simmons

JJ Redick

Furkan Korkmaz

Wilson Chandler

Joel Embiid

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

76ers: PG - Ben Simmons, SG - JJ Redick, SF - Furkan Korkmaz, PF - Wilson Chandler, C - Joel Embiid

Injury Report

Pacers: None

76ers: Jimmy Butler - questionable (strained groin), Markelle Fultz - out (thoracic outlet syndrome), Justin Patton - out (right foot surgery), Zhaire Smith - out (Jones fracture, left foot)

Last Meeting

November 7, 2018: The Sixers led by as many as 17 in the first quarter on their way to a 100-94 win at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Victor Oladipo led all scorers with 36 points but did so on 30 shots and went 4-for-14 from 3-point range. As of team, Indiana was just 8-for-31 from beyond the arc.

"You've got to make some shots. If you're not making shots, then they're not going to double team," said Pacers head coach Nate McMillan after the game. "If you can't create penetration and break the defense down, they don't have to leave the perimeter."

Joel Embiid had 20 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks to lead Philadelphia. Dario Saric added 18 points, while Ben Simmons tallied 16 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists.

Noteworthy

The Pacers are 78-98 against the Sixers, including a 35-53 record in Philadelphia

With a win Friday, the Pacers would have their first six-game winning streak since they reeled off seven straight victories from Jan. 26 - Feb. 6, 2017.

Pacers forward Thaddeus Young began his career in Philadelphia and spent his first seven seasons there from 2007-14.

Tickets

The Pacers return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse to host their old rivals the New York Knicks on Sunday, Dec. 16 at 5:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

ESPN - Mike Breen (play-by-play), Hubie Brown (analyst), Israel Gutierrez (sideline reporter)

Radio: 107.5 FM/AM 1070 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)