Pacers Sports & Entertainment and the Madam Walker Legacy Center Team Up on Downtown Job Fair

KEY POINTS

Pacers Sports & Entertainment is looking to fill hundreds of available positions as it prepares to re-open the Fieldhouse for events in October

PS&E is holding a downtown job fair on Tuesday, August 10, from 4pm-7pm at the Madam Walker Legacy Center, 617 Indiana Avenue

With hundreds of live events and nearly two million guests coming to the Fieldhouse each year, a wide variety of roles are available for talented individuals wanting to be a part of this exciting industry

INDIANAPOLIS – Pacers Sports & Entertainment is looking for talented Hoosiers to join the team behind the team, and the organization is holding a downtown job fair on Tuesday, August 10, from 4pm-7pm at the Madam Walker Legacy Center, 617 Indiana Avenue. PS&E staff will be on-hand to interview candidates for a variety of positions it is looking to fill in anticipation of the re-opening of the Fieldhouse in October.

“With hundreds of events and nearly two million guests coming to the Fieldhouse each year, what makes the Fieldhouse experience world-class is our incredible staff,” said Donna Wilkinson, Senior Vice President of Human Resources. “We are in such a vibrant industry, with exciting games, concerts, and other amazing events happening nearly every night. Everyone looking to be a part of our terrific team should come out Tuesday to learn what roles might be right for them, and those who cannot make it to the job fair can explore our jobs at pacers.com/ptjobs at any time."

PS&E will be hiring for a number of positions, including:

Overnight conversion crew

Ushers and guest services staff

Camera and production crew

Social media specialists

Box Office sales representatives

Fan ambassadors

Retail associates

Premium Experience ambassadors

Campus security Officers

Applications will be accepted on-site and parking at the Madam Walker Legacy Center is free.

For more information on available jobs with PS&E, please visit pacers.com/ptjobs.

