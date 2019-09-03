Pacers Sign Amida Brimah

The Indiana Pacers announced Tuesday they have signed center Amida Brimah to a contract. Per team policy, the terms of the contract were not announced.

Brimah spent the last two seasons in the NBA G League with the Austin Spurs. He averaged 7.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game over two seasons with Austin and was named to the NBA G League All-Defensive Team after both seasons. Brimah played collegiately at the University of Connecticut and won a National Championship during his freshman season in 2013-14.