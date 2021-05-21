Pacers Reflect on Season Full of Unique Challenges

The Pacers' performance in the 2021 Play-In Tournament was in many ways a microcosm of their season.

In their evisceration of Charlotte on Tuesday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the Blue & Gold led by as many as 39 points and won by 27.

On Thursday in Washington, the script was flipped. The Wizards led by as many as 38 and won by 27, ending the Pacers' season, 142-117.

A season marked by injuries and inconsistency ended one win short of the playoffs, as the Pacers failed to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2014-15. In the end, the Pacers didn't have enough to match Washington's dynamic backcourt duo of Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal.

T.J. Warren could have helped, but last year's leading scorer played just four games before undergoing season-ending foot surgery.

Myles Turner, the NBA's leading shotblocker, played just once after April 6 due to his own foot injury.

Caris LeVert, who had been brilliant for Indiana over the past two months, missed the Play-In Tournament due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Those were the big pieces missing on Thursday, but virtually every player on the roster (save for the "Iron Man" Justin Holiday) missed a number of games for one reason or another. That's to say nothing of the unique challenges this season created for all NBA teams, with a compressed schedule and strict protocols to try to limit the impact of COVID-19.

"I was talking to some of the rookies (and) we were saying this is not what a normal NBA season is," Holiday said. "There were a lot of restrictions on what you could do on and off the court. It was less time of rest in between games, less practice time, less preparation. It was just a tough year all around with so many different variables.

"There was a lot of things that we had to endure. And I believe we did the best that we could with enduring that and doing our best on the basketball court."

Thursday's game was competitive early, with six ties and six lead changes over the first 14 minutes. But Washington seized control with a 16-0 run shortly thereafter. The Pacers never got back within single digits the rest of the way.

That sequence was indicative of the issues for Indiana all night. The Wizards got to the paint at will, scoring 14 of their 16 points within eight feet of the basket and the other two at the free throw line.

Westbrook got downhill time and again, either scoring himself or creating easy looks for his teammates. By halftime, the Wizards had 40 points in the paint and were shooting 56.3 percent from the field.

The Pacers, meanwhile, endured a critical 3:50 scoreless stretch during that Wizards run and shot just 37.3 percent over the first two quarters, falling into a 66-52 halftime hole.

"We allowed them to get into transition," forward Doug McDermott said. "Obviously when you've got Westbrook and Beal, two guys like that, they're so tough to guard. They got out in transition and they were getting offensive rebounds and driving right by us. We weren't able to sustain any of their punches."

Photo Credit: NBAE/Getty Images

Any hopes of a second half rally were quickly dispelled in the third quarter, as the Blue & Gold continued to struggle to keep the Wizards out of the paint. Washington's first five field goals of the second half came on layups. And then Beal took over.

The NBA's second-leading scorer went off for 11 points (three 3-pointers and a dunk) during a 20-4 Wizards run that pushed their lead to 30 points, 98-68, with 4:07 remaining in the third quarter. From there, it was all but over.

"When you give this team the free running lanes and that kind of confidence...they played well," Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren said. "They played very well against us. We had a hard time with them this year for different reasons."

The Wizards took all four games against Indiana this season, averaging 140.3 points over those contests.

Washington was a bad matchup. Against the league as a whole, the Pacers had their moments, but they were unable to sustain success. The Blue & Gold won their first three games to open the season, then had just two more three-game win streaks the rest of the year. Sure enough, their season ended when the Wizards denied their final bid to reel off three consecutive victories.

After Thursday's loss, the team spoke at length about the unique challenges this season presented. Not only were the Pacers ravaged by injuries, but the COVID-19 protocols made it extra challenging for first-year coach Bjorkgren to find adequate practice time.

"Practice time would revolve around testing time and sometimes you'd really have to take into consideration the amount of time it would take for testing and then managing the team to try to stay healthy," Bjorkgren said.

"But I'll tell you, I enjoyed so much talking and working with these players, especially as the year went on. There's always a lot of ups and downs through the season, but the relationships and the love I have for everybody in that locker room, the sky's the limit for that."

Malcolm Brogdon, one of the leaders of the team, highlighted the positives that the team could take away from this season.

"I spoke in the locker room right after the game and just told everybody I'm proud of them," Brogdon said. "I'm proud of us. Guys stepped up. Oshae (Brissett), Ed (Sumner), Aaron (Holiday), these guys stepped at a level people didn't think that they could. I'm proud of my guys."

Others echoed that sentiment.

"We were missing a lot of guys," McDermott said. "We had a lot of injuries. Just the fact that we were able to put ourselves in this position, I was honestly proud of us. We could have hung it up a while ago and we just kept fighting.

"We had fun together...in a year of challenging times when you can't really leave the hotel or do a whole lot socially, you really lean on these guys. They'll be brothers of mine for life. I'm just really happy I was able to be a part of a group like this."

While injuries and protocols played a large role this season, there was still plenty of disappointment at failing to reach a goal. This was supposed to be the year the Pacers broke through after losing in the first round for five straight seasons. Instead, they missed the playoffs altogether.

But Justin Holiday, the oldest player on the team and the only one who has won an NBA championship, said that facing this adversity can make Indiana stronger in the long run.

"You can only do one or two things when you fail and you get hit in the mouth," Holiday said. "Either you hit back or you sit down and you don't do anything with it...This year was a hit in the mouth, period. And I believe that we're going to do what we can and we're going to allow that to motivate us the right way.

"We have no other option."