Pacers & Motorola Announce Multi-Year Partnership

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers and Motorola today announced a multi-year partnership in which the Midwest-based mobile communications company will become the team's first-ever jersey patch partner. The Pacers will debut the jerseys with the Motorola patch on the court tonight at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

As part of the partnership agreement, Motorola will also become the presenting sponsor of the Pacers official team app featuring a rich visual experience, stories, videos, photos, game information and more. In addition, the partnership will include in-arena, digital and social media presences along with exciting fan engagement opportunities in the future.

In announcing the partnership, Pacers Sports & Entertainment (PS&E) president & COO Rick Fuson said, "From the outset, we wanted a partner that we knew would align well with our organization's culture and values, and Motorola is the perfect match as demonstrated by their leadership and exciting future in the mobile communications industry. Similar to the way Motorola never stops looking for new ways to deliver the best mobile devices, we constantly strive to deliver the best possible experiences to our fans. We look forward to having Motorola as part of our team in the years to come – allowing us to further connect with our incredible fans and grow our brand across the globe.

"All of us at Motorola are thrilled to see our iconic brand join forces with an iconic team, the Indiana Pacers," said Rudi Kalil, vice president and general manager, North America at Motorola. "Now as the Pacers first-ever jersey patch partner, Motorola joins an organization whose combination of teamwork, passion and drive to continuously improve, has led them to tremendous success. This same championship formula is one we put into play at Motorola every day to win with our products, customers and employees, and is what makes this partnership so exciting."

The Motorola patch will feature the company's logo in Pacers colors and appear on the front left shoulder of the Pacers regular-season and post-season jerseys. The Pacers become the 29th NBA team to announce a jersey patch partner.