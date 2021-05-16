Pacers to Host Hornets in Play-In Tournament

Following the results of Sunday's games, the Pacers' first matchup for the Play-In Tournament is set. Ninth-seeded Indiana will host the 10th-seeded Charlotte Hornets at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Tuesday, May 18 at 6:30 PM ET.

Tickets for Tuesday's Play-In game will go on sale to the general public on Monday, May 17 at 4:00 PM ET. Fans can sign up for presale access to postseason tickets at Pacers.com/Insider.

The loser of Tuesday's will be eliminated from postseason contention. The winner will advance to face the loser of Tuesday's game between seventh-seeded Boston and eigth-seeded Washington. The winner of that contest will secure the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and advance to a best-of-seven series against top-seed Philadelphia.

The Hornets won two of three games against Indiana during the regular season. The two teams split a pair of contests in Charlotte in January. The Hornets then came away with a 114-97 win at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 2.

Indiana and Charlotte have never met before in the postseason.