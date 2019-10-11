Pacers Celebrate Jr. NBA Week

INDIANAPOIS (October 11, 2019) Just before the Indiana Pacers regular season tips off, the team and the NBA will celebrate youth basketball with its annual Jr. NBA Week, October 14-21, 2019. Jr. NBA Week includes national and local events designed to build awareness and excitement for the Jr. NBA and team youth basketball initiatives.

On a local level, the Pacers present Jr. Pacers cared for by Ascension St. Vincent and will celebrate Jr. NBA Week with the following activations:

Jr. Pacers Clinic | October 14

Pacers legend Darnell “Dr. Dunk” Hillman will host 100 youth athletes from around the state of Indiana for a Jr. Pacers Clinic on the practice court of Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Jr. Pacers Clinics are open to boys & girls, ages 6-14 years of age, with a goal of not only providing skill and instruction in the game of basketball, but also discipline, character and sportsmanship. The Jr. Pacers clinics hope to help develop our youth into skilled players, responsible adults and of course avid Pacers fans!

When: 6:00 – 8:00 PM

Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Jr. Pacers Night | October 15

To culminate the celebration of the Jr. NBA and Jr. Pacers, the team will host Jr. Pacers Night on Tuesday, October 15 when the Pacers play the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Game night activation includes:

Special Olympics Showtime Game

Jr. Pacers Honorary Team Captain

Special Olympics participants in the Kroger High Five Club and Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent Bear Exchange

Jr. Pacers Halftime Presentation with Volunteer Coaches from the 2019 Jr. Pacers Summer Hoops Tour

Jr. Pacers Parachute Drop

TNBA and Jr. Pacers Information Table

Jr. Pacers In-Game Giveaway

Jr. Pacers Halftime Youth Basketball Game

Jr. Pacers Court of Dream with Concord Neighborhood Center

Jr. Pacers Time Out Obstacle Challenge Race

When: 7:00 PM

Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Jr. Pacers Coaches Clinic | October 17

Led by Pacers Head Coach Nate McMillan and the entire Pacers Coaching Staff, 200 youth coaches will participate in a Coaches Clinic, providing instruction on offense, defense, practice, and teamwork. Each coach in attendance will walk away with a bag of swag, including a Jr. Pacers Backpack, Spalding Notebook, Jr. NBA Practice Curriculum, and tickets to a 2019-20 Pacers home game!

When: 6:00 – 8:00 PM

Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

For more information on the Jr. Pacers Program cared for by Ascension St. Vincent, contact the Pacers Community Relations Department at 317-917-2500.