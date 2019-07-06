Pacers Acquire T.J. Warren

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced Saturday they have acquired T.J. Warren from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for cash considerations. As part of the three-team deal that included the Miami Heat, the Pacers also acquired the 32nd pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, which was subsequently sent to the Heat in exchange for three future second round draft picks.

“T.J. is a hybrid player in his prime; and he still has plenty of room to grow, which makes him the perfect addition to our team,” said Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard. “He’s a unique scorer, in that he can post up, he can make plays off the bounce and he’s really improved his shooting. He’s a really polished scorer and we are happy to have him.”

PHOTO GALLERY: T.J. Warren's career in photos »

VIDEO: T.J. Warren's highlights »

Warren was the Suns’ second-leading scorer last season with an average of 18.0 points to go with 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He also shot 48.6 percent from the field and set career highs by shooting 42.8 percent from 3-point range and 81.5 percent from the free throw line. Originally selected with the 14th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Warren averaged 14.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game and shot 49.7 percent from the field and 34 percent from 3-point range over five seasons in Phoenix.