Oladipo On His Masked Singer Experience
December 16, 2019 - Victor Oladipo speaks about his amazing experience on the Masked Singer as the Thingamajig. Victor and Nate McMillan also speak about his rehab process and where he's at on his road to recovery.
Victor Oladipo Sings During 2018 NBA Awards
June 25, 2018 - During the 2018 NBA Awards, the league's newest Most Improved Player surprised the crowd with some singing.
| 01:30
Oladipo to Perform Live Concert on Instagram on Friday
Looking for some entertainment heading into the weekend? Victor Oladipo has you covered. The Pacers' All-Star guard will perform a live concert on Instagram Live on the NBA's Instagram account on Friday, March 27 at 3:00 PM ET.
Oladipo is well known for his singing abilities. He is constantly singing at practice and in the locker room and has shown off his vocal talents many times throughout the years, including at the Slam Dunk Contest in 2015 and at the NBA Awards in 2018.
Most recently, Oladipo was a contestant on the second season of FOX's celebrity singing competition "The Masked Singer," where he impressed the judges and reached the semifinals.
Real ones knew from the moment they heard that feathery voice:#ThingamajigMask = @VicOladipo#TheMaskedSinger x #IndianaStyle pic.twitter.com/MM8qCGCUkx
— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 12, 2019
