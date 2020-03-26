Oladipo to Perform Live Concert on Instagram on Friday

Looking for some entertainment heading into the weekend? Victor Oladipo has you covered. The Pacers' All-Star guard will perform a live concert on Instagram Live on the NBA's Instagram account on Friday, March 27 at 3:00 PM ET.

Oladipo is well known for his singing abilities. He is constantly singing at practice and in the locker room and has shown off his vocal talents many times throughout the years, including at the Slam Dunk Contest in 2015 and at the NBA Awards in 2018.

Most recently, Oladipo was a contestant on the second season of FOX's celebrity singing competition "The Masked Singer," where he impressed the judges and reached the semifinals.