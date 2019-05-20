Nicolas Claxton: 2019 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-11

Weight: 216

Position: C

College: Georgia

Age: 20

2018-2019 Season Stats

PPG: 13.0

RPG: 8.6

APG: 1.8

BLK: 2.5

STL: 1.1

Player Bio

Courtesy of Georgia Athletics

Thomas and Sarah Cooney Basketball Scholarship recipient...Joined Georgia’s top-10 leaders in career blocks during the 2018-19 season finale against Missouri. Wrapped up with 123 swats in his first two seasons in Athens, No. 8 all-time for the Bulldogs and 179 shy of the school record of 302 by Lavon Mercer from 10776-80. FYI, his dad, Charles, is No. 2 on that list with 247 blocks.

2018-19 Season Highlights:

The only player on Georgia’s roster to start every game and one of four Bulldogs – along with Tyree Crump, Turtle Jackson and Derek Ogbeide – to see action in all 32 contests...Named second-team All-SEC in balloting of league coaches. In the process, became just the second father-son All-SEC duo in men’s hoops for the same school in league history (joining Vanderbilt’s Frank and Luke Kornet)...Named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll for the second-straight season...Among Georgia’s single-season leaders lists, produced tallies that rank No. 6 in blocks (81), No. 13 in rebounds (274) and No. 23 in rebound average (8.6 rpg)...Led Georgia in scoring (13.0 ppg), rebounding (8.6 rpg), blocks (81) and steals (34)…and finished second in assists (58)...Also notched team-high efforts for double-digit scoring performances (21), double-figure rebounding counts (12) and double-doubles (eight)...Paced the Bulldogs in points in 12 games, in rebounds 19 times, in blocks for 28 outings and in steals 14 times – all team-most numbers...Among SEC statistical leaders, finished the season ranked No. 3 in rebounding (8.6 rpg), No. 1 in blocks (2.5 bpg), No. 1 in defensive rebounding (6.3 rpg) and No. 16 in minutes played (31.6 mpg)...Nationally, ranked No. 10 in blocks per game and No. 59 in rebounds per game...Produced his first double-double as a Bulldog in the opener against Savannah State (15 points, 13 rebounds). Eventually recorded eight double-doubles on the year...Bettered his career highs for points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and minutes played a combined 16 times in the first seven games...His single-game highs of 15 rebounds vs. Kennesaw State, six assists against Georgia Tech, six blocks (four times) and 39 minutes vs. Kentucky were the best outputs of any Bulldog during 2018-19...Named SEC Player of the Week on Dec. 31 after stellar outing vs. UMass that included 20 points (on 8-of-13 FGs and 3-of-3 FTs), 11 boards and three blocks...From his freshman to sophomore year averages, upped his scoring by 233 percent (from 3.9 ppg to 13.0 ppg), rebounding by 120 percent (3.9 rpg to 8.6 rpg), assists by 800 percent (0.2 apg to 1.8 apg), steals by 450 percent (0.2 spg to 1.1 spg) and blocks by 92 percent (1.3 bpg to 2.1 bpg).

2017-18 Season Highlights:

One of two freshmen – along with Rayshaun Hammonds – to see action in all 33 games...Reached double figures in the scoring column once, with 14 points versus Temple...Led Georgia in blocks during 16 games...Notched five starts in SEC play, a stretch from Feb. 7 at Vanderbilt to Feb. 21 at South Carolina...Impressive linescore in exhibition against No. 2 Michigan State with nine points (4-of-5 FGs, 1-of-2 FTs), four boards, a block and a steal in 14 minutes...Posted a combined 16 boards and seven blocks in exhibitions against Michigan State and Valdosta State and the season opener versus Bryant...Gave UGA the lead for good with a tip-in at the 9:45 mark of the second half at Cal State Fullerton...Came within one rebound of his first career double-double against Temple, accruing season-high tallies of 14 points and nine rebounds...Logged his first career start at Vanderbilt...the ninth of UGA’s 13 scholarship players on the 2017-18 roster who started as a freshman...In five games (from Jan. 23 vs. Arkansas through Feb. 7 at Vanderbilt), averaged 20.4 mpg, 5.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.6 bpg...Represented the U.S. Virgin Islands in a pair of qualifying games for the 2019 World Cup during June and July...Made several key plays in a closing 13-0 surge of an 84-74 win over the Bahamas, which featured the Sacramento Kings’ Buddy Hield on its roster...With the U.S.V.I. trailing 74-71, Claxton started the decisive run with a free throw. His stickback with 3:15 left put the U.S.V.I. up for good, 76-74...With 2:51 remaining, Claxton stole a Hield pass that resulted in a bucket four seconds later to make it 78-74...Finished with five points, seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal against the Bahamians...The win over the Bahamas secured the U.S.V.I. advancing to the next round of qualifying...Followed that outing with seven points and a game-high six rebounds in a loss to Canada.

High School Highlights:

Coached by BJ Jackson at Legacy Charter...In three seasons at Legacy Charter, scored 1,163 points, grabbed 594 rebounds and blocked 202 shots to lead the Lions to a combined 75-34 record...Became just the fourth player in school history to reach 1,000 points...As a senior, averaged 17.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game while leading Legacy to a 26-10 record...As a junior, averaged 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.0 blocks for the Lions en route to a 26-11 finish...As a sophomore, averaged 9.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks to help Legacy compile a 23-13 record.

International Highlights:

Represented the U.S. Virgin Islands during the 2015 Centrobasket U17 Championships in San Juan, P.R., leading the Virgin Islands to a runner-up finish in the tournament...Eligible to compete for the U.S.V.I. because it is the birthplace of his father, Charles...Averaged 11.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.8 blocks in five Centrobasket outings, with single-game highs of 20 points and 15 rebounds against Mexico in the semifinals, as well as 10 blocks in a group stage matchup with Bahamas.

Personal:

Full Name: Nicolas Devir Claxton...Birthdate / Birthplace: April 17, 1999 / Greenville, S.C...Parents: Charles and Nicole Claxton...Academic Major: Management...Both of Claxton’s parents, Charles and Nicole, attended UGA. Charles was a four-year letterwinner for the Bulldogs from 1992-95 and was an All-SEC (’93) and Freshman All-SEC performer (’92)...Charles was selected by Phoenix in the second round of the NBA Draft and played with Boston during 1995-96.