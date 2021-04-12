Zoom Q&A with Pacers Roster Highlights Virtual Season Ticket Holder Party

During a year filled with new norms, new rules, and on-the-fly changes, Pacers Sports and Entertainment still found a way to give back to its most loyal group of fans.

On Saturday evening, PS&E held its first-ever virtual party for Pacers season ticket holders, suite holders, and corporate sponsors. The event, entitled "Pacers Team Timeout," featured nearly everyone from this year's roster.

In a discussion moderated by Bally Sports Indiana broadcasters Chris Denari and Quinn Buckner, fans spent an hour listening to head coach Nate Bjorkgren and his players discuss a variety of topics. In a relaxed setting, players thanked attendees candidly and expressed their gratitude for the backbone of the Blue & Gold's fanbase. Listeners learned more about their favorite players as they answered questions seldom heard in a press conference, including Domantas Sabonis' favorite Pacers game and T.J. McConnell's life as a new father. Season ticket holders even had a chance to write in their own questions beforehand, making the event even more unique for the team's biggest supporters.

Three lucky participants also won special raffle prizes, including autographed basketballs signed by Doug McDermott and Caris LeVert, a Domantas Sabonis 2020 All-Star jersey, and four complimentary tickets to an upcoming Pacers game. Members that were unable to attend were sent a copy of the video after the event concluded so they did not miss out on the fun.

It was a much-needed break for the squad, as they remained isolated in their hotel rooms before Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. They expressed how much they miss the usual raucous atmosphere that makes Bankers Life Fieldhouse one of the hardest road stops for an NBA team. Myles Turner even shouted out to the "Block Party" crew in his fan section, Turner's Block, which prides itself on being one of the loudest sections in the Fieldhouse on every game night.

"I actually chat with other players from other teams," he said. "They always talk about how Indy is one of the toughest places to play. That's something that I personally take pride in."

Attending this event is one of many perks you receive when becoming a season ticket holder for the Pacers. Contact a ticket representative today and see how you can be a part of something special next year.