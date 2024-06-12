Xavier Johnson: 2024 Draft Prospect

2022-23 (Redshirt Senior)

Started in all 11 games played… averaged 9.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.2 steals per game… suffered a season-ending foot injury at Kansas on Dec. 17... tallied four points, three assists, one rebound, and one steal in the season-opener against Morehead State (Nov. 7)… compiled seven points, six assists, four rebounds, and a steal in the win over Bethune-Cookman (Nov. 10)... scored 23 points to go along with seven rebounds, two assists, and one steal in the road win over Xavier (Nov. 18)… recorded seven points, five rebounds, and four assists in the victory over Miami (Ohio) (Nov. 20)... fell just short of a double-double with nine points and 10 assists to go along with four rebounds in the win over Little Rock (Nov. 23)... scored 16 points to go along with four assists, two rebounds, and two steals in the victory over Jackson State (Nov. 25)... tallied 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and two steals in Indiana’s win over No. 18/15 North Carolina (Nov. 30)... recorded eight points, four assists, and four steals at Rutgers (Dec. 3)... compiled four points, four assists, and one steal in the win over Nebraska (Dec. 7)... charted an 11-point, 11-assist double-double against No. 10/9 Arizona in Las Vegas (Dec. 10)... dished out two assists to go along with one rebound and one steal at No. 8/6 Kansas (Dec. 17).



2021-22 (Senior)

• Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (Media)

• Third in Big Ten in assists (5.1), (5.0) in conference play

• Ninth in Big Ten in free throw percentage (78.2), (78.3) in conference play

Started all 34 games played... finished second on the team averaging 12.1 points… led the team in assists (172) and steals (40)... second on the team in 3-point shooting (38.3%)... shot 78.2% from the line… second in free throws made with 115… averaged 14.2 points, 5.9 assists and shot 41.4% from long distance in the final 17 games of the season... had 14 points and three assists against EMU... had 13 points, three assists and two steals against NIU... had eight points, an assist and a steal against St. John’s... scored a bucket and had six assists against Louisiana... led the Hoosiers with 14 points and added seven boards and three assists against Jackson State... had a 20-point, 7-rebound, 7-assist and 5-steal night against Marshall... had four points and a season-high nine boards at Syracuse... posted eight points and six rebounds against Nebraska... made all six of his free throws...posted 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists at Wisconsin... notched nine points and four assists against Merrimack... had 11 points and three assists against Notre Dame... had eight points, five boards and five assists against NKU... posted nine points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals at Penn State... notched two points, four boards and three assists against Ohio State... finished with a team-high 14 points, three boards and five assists against Minnesota... had seven points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals at Iowa... notched nine points and five assists at Nebraska... helped carry the offense against Purdue with 18 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal... had 14 points, six assists and three blocks against Michigan... finished with 19 points, six assists and four boards against Penn State... had right points, three rebounds and nine assists at Maryland... finished with 12 points, five boards and five assists against Illinois... had seven points, four assists and a blocked shot at Michigan State... had seven points, five rebounds and two assists against Wisconsin... finished with 16 points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals at Ohio State... made 10-of-10 free throws... had a season-high 24 points against Maryland... made all seven field goal attempts, 7-of-8 free throws and all three 3-pointers... added six assists... led the Hoosiers with 24 points and eight assists in road win at Minnesota... added six boards and had just one turnover... made a season-high four 3’s... finished with 13 points, three boards, two assists and three steals against Rutgers... finished with a team-high 18 points and a career-high 12 assists at Purdue... added five boards and three steals... posted 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists against Michigan... had 13 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals against Illinois... finished with 20 points, nine assists and four rebounds against Iowa... averaged 16.7 points in the Big Ten Tournament... set the IU single Big Ten Tournament assist mark with 22...made 15-of-16 free throws and hit 5-of-11 triples... had 10 points, four rebounds and seven assists against Wyoming... finished with 11 points, five assists and two steals against Saint Mary’s.



CAREER AT PITT

Amassed 1,152 points, 311 rebounds, 415 assists and 124 steals in 84 career games at Pittsburgh... started 81 games … ranked sixth in the Pitt career record books with 4.7 assists per game… first Pitt player to surpass 750 career points and 300 career assists as a sophomore… scored in double figures in 66 of 84 career games... recorded 15 games with 20 or more points scoring, including two 30-point efforts… posted five double-digit assist games ... dished out five or more assists in 45 contests.



2020-21 (Junior - Pitt)

Averaged 14.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 5.7 assists in 18 games, making 16 starts… shot 42.6% (80-of-188) from the field and 78.7% (70-of-89) from the free throw line… led the team in assists with 103… scored in double digits in 13-of-18 games… ranked second in the ACC in assists per game, third in assists, sixth in free throw percentage and 13th in scoring… had 15 points, four rebounds and three assists against Florida State… scored 14 points and added three assists against NC State… recorded 13 points with four assists against Virginia Tech… had 10 points with seven assists and four boards against Virginia… put up a career-high 32 points on 11-for-17 shooting while adding seven assists and five rebounds in a victory against Virginia Tech… scored 14 points with eight assists and three boards against Wake… set a season-high with 11 assists, while also adding nine points and three rebounds against Duke… had 23 points, seven assists and six rebounds while going a perfect 13-for-13 from the charity stripe against Syracuse… registered 12 points on 4-for-4 shooting with four assists and three boards against Gardner-Webb… scored 21 points, knocking down five 3-pointers, and added seven rebounds and four assists at Northwestern… had 15 points, seven assists, three boards and two steals against Northern Illinois… poured in 27 points on 9-of-13 shooting, eight assists, six rebounds and two steals against Drexel… opened the season with 10 assists, nine points and five rebounds against St. Francis.



2019-20 (Sophomore - Pitt)

Averaged 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game while starting 32-of-33 games... shot 37.3% (123-of-330) from the field, including 33.0% (31-of-94) from three-point range... also shot 76.1% (108-of-142) from the foul line… shared the team lead with 23 double-figure scoring games, including a pair of 20+ point games… led the team in scoring six times and in assists in 21 games… had five or more assists in a game 19 times ... added 17 games with two or more steals… recorded a team-high 24 offensive fouls drawn… one of four players in the ACC averaging at least 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game… finished sixth in the ACC with 4.94 assists per game... also ranked among the league leaders in steals (t-sixth - 1.76 spg) and assist-to-turnover ratio (13th - 1.47:1)… had 15 points, a career-high eight rebounds and two steals in the second round of the ACC Tournament against NC State… delivered 10 points, five rebounds, eight assists and three steals in an ACC Tournament win over Wake Forest… had 13 points and three assists at NC State… scored 16 points to go along with four assists and a career-high six steals against Virginia… recorded 12 points, four rebounds, seven assists and five steals at Florida State… had 11 points and four rebounds at Virginia Tech… posted 11 points, three steals and seven assists with no turnovers in a win over Georgia Tech… registered 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals at Notre Dame… finished with 13 points, six assists and three steals in a win over Miami… dished out 10 assists in a win over Boston College for his third career double digit assist game... added nine points and four rebounds… scored 20 points in a home win over UNC going 10-of-12 from the foul line ... added six rebounds, six assists and two steals… had 11 points, three rebounds, five assists and three steals versus Louisville… recorded 17 points, three rebounds and three assists in a road win over North Carolina… had 11 points, four rebounds and six assists against Wake Forest… posted 16 points, eight assists and four steals in a win over Canisius… tallied 11 points, four rebounds and three assists versus Northern Illinois… went 6-of-10 from the field and scored 15 points at Louisville… scored 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field to go along with eight assists in a win over Rutgers… named to the Fort Myers Tip-Off all-tournament team after averaging 11.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in wins over Kansas State and Northwestern… finished with 11 points, four rebounds and eight assists in the title game against Northwestern… went 5-of-9 from the field and 2-of-2 from the foul line in a 12-point effort against Kansas State… had 13 points, three rebounds, six assists and four steals versus Arkansas Pine Bluff… scored 15 points and added three rebounds and nine assists against Monmouth… had seven points, six rebounds and seven assists in a road win over Robert Morris… recorded 10 points, five rebounds and three assists versus Nicholls State… opened the season with 13 points, six rebounds and two steals in a win over Florida State.



2018-19 (Freshman - Pitt)

• All-ACC Freshman Team

• ACC Honor Roll

Started all 33 games played... averaged 15.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game... shot 41.5% (159-of-383) from the field, 35.2% (37-of-105) from 3-point range and 75.1% (157-of-209) from the free throw line… led the team in field goals made (159), free throws made (157), free throw attempts (209), points (512), points per game (15.5) and assists (149)... finished second on the team with 43 steals… led the ACC in free throws made (157)... ranked fifth in the conference in assists (149) and assists per game (4.5 apg)... ranked top-15 in the conference in points per game (15.5 ppg)… began his career with 18 straight double-digit games, the longest such streak by a freshman in Pitt history… ended the year with 28 double-digit performances... scored 20 points or more nine times during the season, including one 30-point game… only player in the ACC to average at least 15.0 points and 4.5 assists per game… led Pitt to an ACC Tournament win with 23 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals against Boston College… recorded 10 points, six assists, five rebounds and one steal against Notre Dame… had 10 points, six rebounds and five assists at Miami… registered 14 points, two rebounds and two assists against Clemson… scored 14 points to go with six assists and two rebounds at Georgia Tech… went 5-of-9 from the field for 18 points and recorded five assists against No. 22 Virginia Tech… dropped 17 points to go with five rebounds against NC State… recorded 23 points, six rebounds and nine assists at Wake Forest… posted 14 points, five rebounds and six assists against Syracuse... was 9-of-12 from the free throw line… went 10-of-14 from the field, including 3-of-3 from behind the arc, to score 30 points at Clemson... also recorded four rebounds and two steals… scored 17 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out three assists at Syracuse... went 3-of-5 from three-point range... recorded the 18th consecutive game double-figure scoring game to start his career… dropped 18 points in a win over Florida State... was a perfect 10-of-10 from the free throw stripe… had 25 points and two assists at NC State... went 8-of-12 from the field and 9-of-11 from the free throw line… recorded his second double-double of the season with 21 points and 10 assists in an ACC win over Louisville… had 14 points and three rebounds against North Carolina… tallied 11 points, six assists and four rebounds against Colgate… went 3-of-5 from behind the three-point line and 5-of-9 from the field for 21 points against New Orleans... also recorded six assists in the game… registered 12 points and four assists in a win over Maryland Eastern Shore… scored 21 points to go with six rebounds and two steals at West Virginia... went 10-of-11 from the foul line… went 3-of-5 from behind the arc and finished with 19 points against Niagara... added three assists and three steals… finished with 10 points, four rebounds and five assists against Duquesne… dropped 18 points with six assists and four rebounds at Iowa… scored 20 points against Saint Louis... went 6-of-11 from the field and 7-of-8 from the foul line… recorded 23 points, four rebounds and three assists in a win over North Alabama… tallied 12 points with four rebounds and three assists over Central Arkansas… posted 15 points, seven rebounds and nine assists against Troy… recorded his first double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 assists in a win over VMI… dropped 16 points with five rebounds and six assists over Youngstown State.



Prep/Personal

Played at Bishop O’Connell for head coach Joe Wooten... finished high school career with 1,034 points… led Bishop O’Connell to a 30-9 record and No. 5 state ranking as a senior... averaged 18.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game… led the team to championship game appearances in the Virginia Independent Schools State Tournament and Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament… received Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors... also named first team All-Metro by Washington Post… a 2018 McDonald’s All-American nominee… named first team all-state by the Virginia Independent School Athletic Association… selected Most Outstanding Player at the Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament… born on Oct. 14, 1999… son of Michael and La’Kesha Johnson... has two brothers, Chaleb and Lathan, and a sister, Mya... cousin, Larry Gibson, played for the Hoosiers from 1969-71.