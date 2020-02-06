We Grow Basketball Here: Crispus Attucks

The third episode of the We Grow Basketball Here documentary series is a two-part episode exploring the rich basketball history and historical significance of Crispus Attucks High School.

Part 1, which premiered Thursday in celebration of Black History Month, tells of the history and legacy of the 1955 Crispus Attucks High School basketball team. The team's state championship holds a significant place in basketball history, but their accomplishments are also a story of resilience and hope.

On the hardwood, Crispus Attucks emerged as one of the top basketball programs in the state under head coach Ray Crowe, who took over the program in 1950. The Tigers put together strong seasons throughout the early 1950s before breaking through in 1955.

Led by future Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson, the 1955 Crispus Attucks Tigers became the first team in the country to win a state championship with a roster composed entirely of black players.

"We were on a mission," Attucks guard Bill Hampton said. "We had a point to prove."

But after winning the state title, the Attucks team was denied the traditional honor of a parade around Indianapolis' Monument Circle.

"When you're not permitted to do that, it's one of those things where you may not walk around all the time with a chip on your shoulder, but you never forget it, either," Hampton said.

You can watch Part 1 of "Crispus Attucks" in the embedded video player above or on the Pacers Facebook page.

Part 2, which chronicles the 2017 Crispus Attucks team that won the state championship, will premiere on Sunday, Feb. 9.

