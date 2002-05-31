World Basketball Championship Preview

U.S. Out to Prove Dominance Not a Myth

Having escaped close calls in its last two major international competitions, the U.S. team is out to re-establish its dominance in the 2002 World Basketball Championship, which opens Thursday in Indianapolis.

Experts Say Yugoslavia Top Threat to U.S.

With five current NBA players including Kings teammates Peja Stojakovic and Vlade Divac, the Yugoslavian national team poses the greatest threat to the United States in the upcoming World Basketball Championship in Indianapolis, say experts on international basketball.

Pacers center Brad Miller believes the U.S. needs NBA players in order to maintain its position of dominance in world basketball. He should know; he was a member of the 1998 U.S. team, made up of college players and a few from the CBA, that could do no better than a Bronze medal in the 1998 World Championship.

Pacers star Jermaine O'Neal, in Indianapolis to continue his offseason conditioning program, discussed his progress and role with the U.S. team for the World Basketball Championship beginning later this month in Indianapolis

Led by No. 1 pick Yao Ming of China and No. 7 pick Nene Hilario of Brazil, no less than six players from the recent NBA Draft were eligible to compete in the Worlds.

Barkley: U.S. Loss 'a Matter of Time

Charles Barkley, who won two Olympic gold medals, says international competition has become so strong the dominant U.S. team can expect to lose in the near future.

Duke guard Jay Williams, the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft by Chicago, will step in for the injured Ray Allen on the United States roster for the World Basketball Championship.

Baron Davis in, Jason Kidd out

Miller, O'Neal Give U.S. Team Local Flavor

Though Team USA, which includes Pacers Reggie Miller and Jermaine O'Neal, is still considered the best in the world, the players are bracing for what promises to be the stiffest challenge yet from a strong international field.

Facts and Figures