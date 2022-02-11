Watch Live: Kevin Pritchard Press Conference - Feb. 11, 2021

Posted: Feb 11, 2022

Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard will speak with the media from Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 4:30 PM ET on Friday afternoon after making three deals ahead of yesterday's trade deadline.

You can watch a livestream of Pritchard's press conference in the video player above, in the Pacers mobile app, or on the Pacers social media accounts.

RELATED: Pacers Acquire Rubio, Future First-Round Pick, and Multiple Second-Round Picks from Cavaliers »
Pacers Acquire Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thompson from Kings »
Pacers Acquire Jalen Smith and 2022 Second-Round Pick from Suns »

Tags
Haliburton, Tyrese, Hield, Buddy, Rubio, Ricky, Smith, Jalen, Thompson, Tristan

Related Content

Haliburton, Tyrese

Hield, Buddy

Rubio, Ricky

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter