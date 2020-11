Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard will address the media in a virtual press conference on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 11:00 AM ET.

Pritchard will discuss the 2020 NBA Draft, free agency, and the state of the team heading into training camp. The 2020-21 NBA season is scheduled to tip off a 72-game schedule on Dec. 22.

You can watch a live stream of Pritchard's press conference in the video player above.