Watch Live: 2018 FanJam Presented by CNO Financial Group

Due to a strong response from Pacers fans, ALL tickets have been distributed to Sunday's highly-popular FanJam presented by CNO Financial Group, a free, open-to-the-public event to celebrate the start of the new season.

If you weren't able to get a ticket, you can still watch a live stream of the on-court festivities during FanJam beginning shortly after 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 30. Scheduled on-court activities include a scrimmage and games with your 2018-19 Indiana Pacers, a performance by the 2018-19 Indiana Pacemates, and the ever-popular Rookie Show.

You can watch the stream in the video player above or in the Pacers app.