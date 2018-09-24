Re-Watch: 2018 Pacers Media Day Press Conferences and Live Show

The 2018-19 Pacers season officially tipped off on Monday morning, as the Pacers players and coaches go through photo and interview stations at Bankers Life Fieldhouse for Media Day.

The day began with a trio of press conferences with Pacers head coach McMillan, All-Star guard Victor Oladipo, and center Myles Turner. You can watch replays of those press conferences in the video player below.

Then, Pacers radio play-by-play announcer Mark Boyle and sideline reporter Pat Boylan hosted a live show from the main court at The Fieldhouse, with several players and coaches stopping by for interviews. Re-watch that show in the video player above.

PACERS 2018 MEDIA DAY SCHEDULE

10:00 AM ET: Nate McMillan Press Conference

10:20 AM ET: Victor Oladipo Press Conference

10:40 AM ET: Myles Turner Press Conference

12:00 PM ET: Live Media Day Show with Mark Boyle and Pat Boylan