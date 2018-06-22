Watch Aaron Holiday's Introductory Press Conference

The Indiana Pacers introduced point guard Aaron Holiday, the 23rd pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, in a press conference today on Friday afternoon at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

"I'm very excited to be here," Holiday said. "I just wanted to thank (the Pacers) for drafting me. It means a lot to be wanted and I'm just ready to get to work."

"We kept seeing that there was an option to get this really special kid who's a point guard who's tough, who's committed to his teammates," Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard said about the decision to draft Holiday.

"It's a very, very good team," Holiday said of the Pacers. "They pushed the Cavs to a seven-game series (and) they had a very good chance of winning (Game 7). (There's) a lot of young talent on this team and I'm really excited about being a part of it.

