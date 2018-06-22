Aaron Holiday's Introductory Press Conference
After being drafted by the Pacers in the first round, Aaron Holiday travelled to Indianapolis to meet the media for the first time. Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard explained what makes Holiday an ideal fit in Indiana.
Holiday Presser 180622
| 07:37
Aaron Holiday: "I Feel Like I Can Really Stretch the Floor"
June 22, 2018 - Pacers first-round pick Aaron Holiday speaks with Pacers.com's Pat Boylan about being drafted by Indiana and becoming the third Holiday brother in the NBA.
| 03:30
Chad Buchanan on Drafting Aaron Holiday, Alize Johnson
June 22, 2018 - Pacers General Manager Chad Buchanan speaks with Pacers.com's Pat Boylan about the 2018 NBA Draft and Indiana's two picks, guard Aaron Holiday and forward Alize Johnson.
| 04:40
Watch Aaron Holiday's Introductory Press Conference
The Indiana Pacers introduced point guard Aaron Holiday, the 23rd pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, in a press conference today on Friday afternoon at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
"I'm very excited to be here," Holiday said. "I just wanted to thank (the Pacers) for drafting me. It means a lot to be wanted and I'm just ready to get to work."
"We kept seeing that there was an option to get this really special kid who's a point guard who's tough, who's committed to his teammates," Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard said about the decision to draft Holiday.
"It's a very, very good team," Holiday said of the Pacers. "They pushed the Cavs to a seven-game series (and) they had a very good chance of winning (Game 7). (There's) a lot of young talent on this team and I'm really excited about being a part of it.
You can watch the entire press conference in the video player above.