2018-19 Pacemates Revealed at Annual Showcase

The 2018-19 Indiana Pacemates were revealed tonight at the annual Pacemates Auditions Showcase on Wednesday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 7:00 PM ET.

27 finalists were chosen last week at the first night of auditions. Over the next eight days, the finalists took part in rehearsals, interviews, and photo shoots.

At the Showcase, the finalists performed and answered questions on stage before the new team was chosen. If you missed any of the Showcase, you can watch a complete replay of the event in the video player above.

