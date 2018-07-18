2018-19 Pacemates Revealed at Annual Showcase

Posted: Jul 18, 2018

The 2018-19 Indiana Pacemates were revealed tonight at the annual Pacemates Auditions Showcase on Wednesday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 7:00 PM ET.

27 finalists were chosen last week at the first night of auditions. Over the next eight days, the finalists took part in rehearsals, interviews, and photo shoots.

At the Showcase, the finalists performed and answered questions on stage before the new team was chosen. If you missed any of the Showcase, you can watch a complete replay of the event in the video player above.

2018-19 PACEMATES: Watch Video Interviews with This Year's Team »

2018 Pacemates Showcase

July 18, 2018 - Go behind the scenes at the annual Pacemates Audition Showcase, where the 2018-19 Indiana Pacemates dance team was chosen.

Pacemates Showcase 2018

Now Playing

Jul 18, 2018  |  02:41
2018-19 Pacemates Revealed
July 18, 2018 - The 2018-19 Indiana Pacemates are revealed at the 2018 Pacemates Audition Showcase at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Jul 18, 2018  |  03:31
2018-19 Pacemates First Performance
July 18, 2018 - The 2018-19 Indiana Pacemates perform for the first time as a team at the end of the 2018 Pacemates Audition Showcase at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Jul 18, 2018  |  00:05
2018 Pacemates Auditions Week
July 12-17, 2018 - The 27 finalists for the 2018-19 Pacemates underwent a week of rehearsals and interviews ahead of the 2018 Pacemates Showcase at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Jul 18, 2018  |  04:39
2018 Pacemates Auditions - Night One
July 10, 2018 - Auditions for the 2018-19 Indiana Pacemates began at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. All participants learned a new routine before the group was narrowed down to 27 finalists.
Jul 10, 2018  |  03:17
