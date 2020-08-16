Warren's Playoff Dreams Finally Coming True

When the Pacers take the floor on Tuesday for Game 1 against the Heat, it will be familiar territory for most of them.

Well, sort of.

This year's NBA playoffs will take place in unique circumstances to be sure, held entirely within the NBA's fan-less bubble in Orlando. That will be a new situation for everyone, but most of the Pacers' roster has previous experience playing on the NBA's biggest stage.

Myles Turner has been to the playoffs in each of his five seasons with the Pacers. Victor Oladipo starred in a seven-game showdown with LeBron James and the Cavaliers in 2018. Malcolm Brogdon helped Milwaukee to last year's Eastern Conference Finals. T.J. McConnell reached the conference semifinals each of the past two seasons. Justin Holiday has a championship ring from early in his career with Golden State.

And then there's T.J. Warren. The 6-8 forward is in his sixth NBA season, but will be making his playoff debut this week.

After five years in Phoenix where the Suns averaged just 25 wins, Warren expressed excitement last summer when he was traded to Indiana about the prospect of finally being able to play in the postseason.

Those dreams will come true on Tuesday at, of all places, Disney World.

"Given the circumstances of no crowds and no homecourt advantage, it's going to be different for sure," Warren said following Sunday's practice. "But it's still playoff basketball at the end of the day. We're very excited and very amped up to get out there and compete."

Before the season restart began on Aug. 1, Warren was enjoying a strong first season with the Blue & Gold, but was flying somewhat under the national radar. That all has changed, however, after his superb play in the seeding games.

He exploded for 53 points in Indiana's first seeding game against Philadelphia and had 39 points in a win over James and the Lakers. He has averaged 31 points per game while shooting 57.8 percent from the field and 52.4 percent from 3-point range since the restart and was named to the All-Seeding Games First Team on Saturday.

The absence of All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis, who had to leave the bubble to receive treatment for plantar fasciitis in his left foot, forced Warren into a larger role within Indiana's offense.

Suddenly he finds himself as the focal point of other team's defensive schemes. Miami did the best job of defending Warren thus far in the bubble, limiting him to 12 points on 5-of-14 shooting in a 114-92 loss on Monday night.

"They play real good team defense," Warren said. "They always got a foot in the paint and always (tried) to keep at least two around me when I got it on ball screens."

Warren himself has been battling a case of plantar fasciitis in his right foot. It has bothered him enough that the training staff elected to hold him out of Indiana's last two seeding games, but he does not expect for it to impact his availability for the playoffs.

"I'm going to be ready," he said Sunday.

"I'm just taking care of it every day. Anybody who's familiar with plantar fasciitis, it's pretty tough, but the trainers have been doing a good job of getting me in for treatment and being proactive with it."

Warren said he has spent the past several days watching film of different players' playoff debuts and taking notes on how they prepared themselves for the postseason.

Over six years after he was drafted, he will finally get his first taste of playoff basketball next week.

"I'm just ready to experience it," Warren said. "At the end of the day, it's basketball and it's going to be high level basketball. I'm just eager to get out there and have fun and play to win."

Sumner Set to Join Rotation

Pacers head coach Nate McMillan revealed an interesting tidbit about his rotation against the Heat following Sunday's practice.

McMillan was asked about third-year guard Edmond Sumner and his quickness defensively that allows him to chase shooters off screens, an ability that could be helpful against a Heat team full of capable outside threats.

"He'll certainly play in this series," McMillan said. "Ed has been one of our best chasers all season long."

Sumner has been in and out of Indiana's rotation all season, largely playing when one or more guards were sidelined due to injury. He appeared in six of the eight seeding games and put together some strong performances.

Sumner logged 16 minutes and tallied five points and five rebounds in the loss to the Heat on Monday. He had a season-high 17 points, four boards, and four assists in a win over Houston on Wednesday. And he started against the Heat on Friday, tallying seven points and six assists.

McMillan usually prefers to trim his rotation to nine players for the playoffs. That would figure to include starters Warren, Turner, Brogdon, Oladipo, and Aaron Holiday as well as reserves McConnell, Justin Holiday, Doug McDermott and either JaKarr Sampson or Goga Bitadze as the backup center.

McMillan's declaration that Sumner will play suggests that he intends to deploy a 10-man rotation against Miami.

Sabonis Still Out Indefinitely

While Sabonis has not been ruled out for the season, it seems unlikely that he would return to play against Miami. The calendar is simply working against him.

McMillan said on Sunday that they have not yet had any discussions about a date when Sabonis might rejoin the Pacers in the bubble. Even if he were to do so, he would have to quarantine upon arrival in Orlando for several days before being cleared to join the team.

The NBA has condensed the playoff schedule this year, with each first-round series playing every other day. Even if the Pacers and Heat were to go to a Game 7, it would take place on Aug. 30, two weeks from Sunday.