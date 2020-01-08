Warren Reviving Lost Art of the Midrange Rame

T.J. Warren, like most NBA players today, developed his game in a structured AAU environment then went off to college for an abbreviated career before he was good enough to be drafted.

You wouldn't know it from watching him, though. He's got a throwback game that reminds of a previous era when most of the league's great players developed their skills on the playgrounds, learning the individual and improvisational skills that can't be taught — scoring off the dribble, hitting off-balance shots, slithering through cracks in the defense that offered pathways to the rim.

"It's a touch," Pacers coach Nate McMillan says. "That's a lost art, having that touch, shooting those 15-footers and floaters and unorthodox shots off-balance. It looks like a bad shot, and sometimes it is, but he's very capable of making them."

Warren made several of them in the Pacers' victory at Charlotte Monday night — 15 to be exact, in 24 attempts, on his way to a season-high 36 points. There wasn't a single 3-pointer in the batch to artificially sweeten the total, just a varied menu of mid-range shots, many of them hard-earned.

It was enough to make McMillan, who played in the NBA from 1986-98, a little nostalgic. Asked for comparisons following Tuesday's practice at St. Vincent Center, McMillan offered up Mark Aguirre and Adrian Dantley, both of whom scored in high volume in the low post despite a height deficiency. Jalen Rose might be another reasonable facsimile, someone who was as much a clever scorer as a deadly shooter.

It all comes naturally to Warren, who inherited athleticism and skills from his father, Tony, who preceded him at North Carolina State. One of Warren's nicknames while playing for former Pacer David West's AAU program in Raleigh, N.C. was "Look What I Found" for his uncanny ability to find ways to score around the rim. In a league where finding an open shot within 24 seconds is a constant challenge, having an artist in the paint such as Warren has proved to be a valuable asset for the Pacers.

"I've always been able to score in a variety of ways," he says. "I have so much more I can learn. Just trying to be comfortable and learn as much as I can."

What Warren has learned as a 26-year-old, sixth-year NBA veteran, is that he has to be able to shoot 3-pointers and defend to truly flourish. He hit less than 30 percent of his 3-pointers in three of his first four seasons in Phoenix but got into the gym with West's nephew, Trevor, and improved his form. He shot 43 percent with the Suns last season and is at 37 percent with the Pacers, best among the starters.

It is his defense, however, that has accounted for most of his improvement. It tended to be an afterthought in Phoenix, where he played for four coaches in five years, but has been a demand with the Pacers. He's been a willing student under McMillan and assistant coach Dan Burke, with further reminders from David West.

Warren talks almost daily with West, who attended Monday's game in Charlotte. The parts of their conversations that relate to basketball generally focus on defense. Warren has become like his predecessor with the Pacers, Bojan Bogdanovic, in that he came with a reputation for poor defense but has become at the very least solid. Warren isn't as long as Bogdanovic but is more versatile, able to defend point guards and shooting guards on occasion — something he has volunteered to do.

He took a turn with Atlanta's Trae Young last Saturday and defended fellow Raleigh native Devonte' Graham some on Monday. Graham got loose in the fourth quarter to score 15 of his 22 points, but not all of them came against Warren's defense. Generally, Warren did a solid job on a player seven inches shorter.

"You've got to play both sides of the ball here," McMillan said. "We feel guys will get better. It takes some time. He's been working hard since the start of training camp on the defensive end of the floor. He continues to grow. We're starting to trust him on some of these smaller guards.

"He did a good job making (Graham) work to the end. He got a little too excited and was fouling late in the game, but he shows a little growth."

One week from the season's midpoint, Warren has settled into a predictable pattern of contribution. He's averaging 18.3 points, a fraction above last season's average in Phoenix, while hitting 51 percent from the field and a career-high 84 percent from the foul line. His rebounding (3.8) could be better and has been better (5.7) over the past seven games.

All in all, he's been a virtual gift to the Pacers, coming from Phoenix last July 6 along with a three second-round draft picks as part of a three-way trade that included Miami. The Pacers only had to give up an undisclosed amount of cash.

While obviously a great tradeoff for them, one of the best in franchise history, it also has made sense for the Suns. They have two younger small forwards on their roster, Kelly Oubre and 2018 lottery pick Mikal Bridges, to nurture and were able to clear some salary space by dealing Warren. Oubre's season so far has been remarkably similar to Warren's. He's also averaging 18.3 points and playing good defense but shoots slightly worse and rebounds better (6.1).

With all the dust from the deal settled, it seems to have worked out for everyone. Warren is playing on a winning team after enduring five losing seasons in Phoenix, with a stable coaching staff and the prodding of a mentor who once played for the franchise, not to mention a fan base that seems to like him more as it gets to know him.

"They've welcomed me with open arms and I'm very grateful for that," he said. "The love here is second to none. I just want to continue to build and continue to get better and continue to keep winning."

Brogdon Questionable

Malcolm Brogdon participated in the Pacers' light workout on Tuesday, but in sweatpants and a tank top rather than regular practice gear. McMillan said he will be a gametime decision Wednesday when Miami comes to Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Brogdon has missed all but eight minutes of the previous seven games, first with a strained groin and then with a strained lower back.

Passing the Board Exams

The Pacers outrebounded Charlotte on Tuesday, newsworthy because it was just the second time in the previous 16 games they have done so.

Charlotte is one of the weaker rebounding teams in the NBA, but McMillan was pleased with the improved effort — particularly from the perimeter players. Jeremy Lamb grabbed 10 rebounds from his guard position and the Pacers grabbed 12 offensive rebounds. That, along with Warren's acrobatics, helped them score 66 points in the paint, 20 more than the Hornets.

Myles Turner grabbed nine rebounds, his most since the Dec. 15 game against Charlotte at The Fieldhouse. Turner also was noticeably more aggressive taking the ball to the basket, rather than settling for jump shots or fadeaways over smaller defenders.

"We always talk about that, not to settle," McMillan said. "I think we settle too much for the jump shot as opposed to taking your time and attacking the basket.

"He had a couple of plays where he was patient on the block and there was a time or two I thought he went a little quick. He just has to make his read and take advantage of that."

Technically, OK

McMillan often talks about being calm in the heat of battle, but he doesn't mind some fire now and then. Such as when Justin Holiday was called for two technical fouls and was ejected early in the fourth quarter of Monday's game for protesting too emotionally to the referees.

"It happens," McMillan said. "Justin being Justin and being a veteran and a leader, before I could even say anything (after the game) he wanted to apologize to the team. He felt some calls were going against him. I like the fire. We want to be calm in situations like that and don't want to be getting technicals in the fourth quarter, but sometimes that happens."

T.J. McConnell had been called for a technical in the previous game at Atlanta on Saturday at exactly the same point, with 9:45 remaining. McConnell was frustrated because he had sprained an ankle while stepping awkwardly and threw the ball toward the scorer's table while lying on the court.

