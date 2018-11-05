NBAE/Getty Images
Victor Oladipo Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week
The NBA announced Monday that Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 3 of the 2018-19 NBA season.
Oladipo led the Pacers to a 3-1 record from Oct. 29 - Nov. 3, including three wins in four nights last week (Wednesday at New York, Friday at Chicago and Saturday vs. Boston). He averaged 23.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game over the Pacers’ last four games.
Of the 94 points Oladipo scored over the last four games, 41 came during the fourth quarter. He made the go-ahead basket in the final three minutes during two of Indiana’s last three wins, including the game-winning 3-pointer with 3.6 seconds remaining to lift the Pacers to a 102-101 home win over the Boston Celtics Saturday.
He also led the Pacers in rebounding in three of the team’s four games last week and posted his first two double-doubles of the season in consecutive nights Friday at Chicago and Saturday against Boston.
The award marks the fourth time Oladipo has been named Player of the Week in his career, all of which have been earned while with the Pacers.
Highlights: Oladipo's Outstanding Week
Nov. 5, 2018 - Pacers guard Victor Oladipo was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Oct. 29 - Nov. 4. Check out some of his best plays from the week.
