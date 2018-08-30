Victor Oladipo Designs New Era Hat Series

Victor Oladipo is no stranger to fashion, and thanks to a collaboration with New Era, hats he helped design are hitting the shelves at the Pacers Team Store as part of the "VO Hat Collection".

The line of caps are the result of Oladipo's sit-down with a designer from New Era, as Vic sought to impart his personal touch on the hats.

"The thing about me is that I like things that are simple but yet stand out, simple but yet extravagant is what I like to call it," Oladipo explained of his personal style. "That's the type of hats I was looking for as a little kid."

The collaboration resulted in four hats, each of which offers a unique touch of Oladipo's personal style and biography.

His crimson-colored IU hat, a nod to his days as a standout at Indiana University, was an easy call for Oladipo.

"You know I gotta give love to my Hoosiers fans," he said.

In his quest to make designs that were understated but attention-grabbing, he kept in mind what fans would want to wear to a game, or even just a casual night on the town.

"What can you wear with the hat, how you can wear the hat, if you want to wear it to certain events," Oladipo said of his considerations while designing the collection. "But at the same time, you can wear it to a sporting event as well."

Oladipo is a creator on the court, known as an elite playmaker with the ball. Off the court, he creates music as well. For the All-Star guard, designing hats was just another extension of his creativity.

"You gotta envision yourself wearing it," Oladipo said of the creative process. "Envision someone else wearing it. It's all about the vision."

The hats, which are available available for purchase in the Pacers Team Store as well as online, offer fans a chance to wear styles that come straight from the mind of Oladipo.

"Hopefully they like my designs." he said.