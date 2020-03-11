Updated Statement from Pacers Sports & Entertainment at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Pacers Sports & Entertainment is continuing to work closely with and implement guidance from the Marion County Public Health Department and State of Indiana Department of Health to monitor for COVID-19. The health and safety of our visitors and staff is our top priority.

At this time, currently scheduled events at Bankers Life Fieldhouse will continue as scheduled for all ticketed guests.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment and Bankers Life Fieldhouse have preventive measures in place to help prevent the spread of viruses. These include but are not limited to:

Cleaning staff has been added to each event to ensure continual cleaning and disinfecting of high touch surfaces including door handles and stair rails.

Disinfecting all seats each night.

Placing informational signage provided from the Marion County Public Health Department throughout the Fieldhouse in prominent locations to remind guests to cover coughing and sneezing and to frequently wash hands with soap and water.

Additional hand sanitizers throughout the building at all entrances, throughout the concourses and all public spaces.

Permitting event attendees to bring disposable wipes and personal hand sanitizer into the building for their own use.

Restricting concession hawkers to the concourses to ensure only the purchaser touches the product. All food and beverage concessions will remain open as normal.

Concession stands will provide packaged condiments instead of the bulk, hand-pushed condiment dispensers.

Guests attending events at Bankers Life Fieldhouse are strongly urged to follow the recommendations of the Marion County Health Department which include:

Thoroughly wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use a hand sanitizer with at least 60-95 percent alcohol if soap and water aren’t available.

Use proper hand hygiene after touching surfaces and objects that are used and shared often.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover all coughs and sneezes.

Refrain from shaking hands, high-fives, and other similar close personal contact.

More information from the Marion County Public Health Department may be found here.

We will provide updated information as needed.